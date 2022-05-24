Billy Valentine to Inaugurate JAZZ AT THE FOUNTAIN Series on Fountain's Outdoor Stage

The Fountain Theatre is launching its new "Jazz at the Fountain" summer series on its outdoor stage with a one-night only performance by Billboard chart-topping vocalist Billy Valentine. Joining Valentine for an evening of cool jazz on a hot summer night is Grammy® award-winning saxophonist Tom Scott, alongside Stuart Elster on piano, Russ McKinnon on drums and Chris Colangelo on bass.



Billy Valentine is well-known to anyone who frequents Los Angeles jazz clubs, including Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill Jazz, The Baked Potato, Casa Del Mar Hotel and Shutters Hotel. Television watchers will recognize his voice from five seasons of Boston Legal, for which he sang the theme song, as well as from episodes of Sons of Anarchy. Billy began his professional career in the '70s as a solo artist opening for such luminaries as Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack and as the lead singer for the group Young Holt Unltd. He and his brother John toured and produced four albums as The Valentine Brothers from 1975-1989. Together, they wrote the memorable hit single "Money's Too Tight (To Mention)" which was released as both a single and a music video. He toured with the first national touring company of The Wiz for over three years; sang lead vocals for the documentary, Champions Forever about Ali, Frazier, and Foreman; was the singing voice for the lead vocalist character in Robert Townsend's feature film The Five Heartbeats; and performed at The Geffen Playhouse and San Diego Rep in It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues. Billy has also worked as a demo recording artist for such high-profile producers and writers as Gerry Goffin, Mark Isham, Burt Bacharach and Hal David. As a songwriter, he collaborated with Will Jennings, co-wrote three songs on the Neville Bros. "Family Groove" album, and co-wrote the title track "My World" for the incomparable Ray Charles. As a producer, his projects include "Crazy For You" by Sly Stone and Jesse Johnson, two songs on the feature film soundtrack, Soul Man, and the album "Vesta from Vesta Williams" for A&M Records.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



WHEN:

Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m.



WHERE:

The Fountain Theatre

Outdoor Stage

5060 Fountain Ave.

Los Angeles CA 90029

(Fountain at Normandie)



ADMISSION:

$40



PARKING:

Allow extra time to find street parking.



OTHER:

Sandwiches, snacks and drinks available for purchase before and after the show as well as during intermission.



HOW:

(323) 663-1525 or www.FountainTheatre.com