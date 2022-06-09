Beverly Hills Film Festival 2022 Awards Winners Announced

The 22nd Anniversary of the Annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival (BHFF) is announcing winners chosen by its Jury from this year's Official Selections in its second annual fully virtual event. BHFF20 Jury president is award-winning producer Frederico Lapenda.

Festival president and founder Nino Simone says, "This is our second year hosting an all virtual event and it has allowed us to expand our reach throughout the globe, for more inclusive and diverse films as you can see from our esteemed winners."

Director Justin Stokes' "Missile From The East" is the recipient of the fest's highest honor, the Golden Palm Award. The film chronicles the true story of Ernst Degner, a champion East German motorcycle racer who risked his life defecting to West Germany during the Swedish Grand Prix in 1961.

"Missile from the East" also won Best Producer for Mike Wells and Nick Taussig.

Best Feature Film goes to "Continue" by Nadine Crocker, which also won Best Actress.

Best Director goes to Gabriel Fabbro for "Grand Bolero," which also won Best Cinematography.

Bertrand Tessier nabs Best Documentary for "Roger Corman: The Pope of Pop Cinema."

Best Actor honors go to Julien Barbier in "Grounds of Hope" for his role as a former professional boxer who who lives as a worker for a concrete materials company.

Additional Award Recipients Include:

Best Foreign Film - "Oliver & the Pool" by Arcadi Palerm-Artis

Best Animated Film - "Soft Rain" by Sacha Goedegebure

Best Student Film - "Magdalena" by Michael Lazovsky

Best Editing - Carmen A. Schaffner for "The Father's Job"

Best Short Film is "The Last Supper" by Michael Risley

A complete list of winners can be found at https://beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com/2022-winners/

Please visit beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com for more information.

The International Beverly Hills Film Festival was founded in 2001 by award-winning independent filmmaker Nino Simone. The annual event is dedicated to showcasing and promoting non-studio films to the entertainment industry. Designed to bridge the world of premiere cinema with the renowned communities of Beverly Hills and Hollywood, the festival hosts world-class screenings, networking events and industry seminars.