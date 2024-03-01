Bernadette Peters Will Perform at the Luckman Next Weekend

Broadway luminary Bernadette Peters is set to perform at The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA on Saturday, March 9, at 8:00 pm.

About Bernadette Peters

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, in film, on television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, three Emmy nominations, four Grammy nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Best known for her work on stage and one of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette recently participated in an all-star gala concert on London’s West End celebrating the life and work of Stephen Sondheim. Bernadette Peters seamlessly and expertly navigates various genres, showcasing her extraordinary talent as one of Broadway’s living legends.