BeachLife Festival Raised Over $120,000 For Its Local And National Nonprofit Partners

BeachLife Festival, which launched its third successful event May 13-15, 2022, was able to help raise over $120,000 for its local and national nonprofit partners. Southern California's premiere three-day live music, art, and culinary experience embodies the surf/skate/beach culture of Southern California and prides itself on being family-friendly, as well as locally and environmentally focused. Each year, BeachLife Festival is proud to support some of the philanthropies championing the causes they care about most. This includes a focus on supporting the local community and the protection of our beaches and oceans. BeachLife's May 2022 nonprofits included: Heal the Bay, Surfrider Foundation, The Redondo Beach Educational Foundation, The Redondo Beach Police Foundation, Life Rolls On, Walk With Sally, The South Bay Parkland Conservancy, The Wyland Foundation and The Rob Machado Foundation.

The May 13-15, 2022 Beachlife Festival featured musical performances from iconic musical artists such as Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Steve Miller Band, 311, Sheryl Crow and more. The festival was received with huge accolades and great reviews. Steve Baltin at Forbes proclaimed, "BeachLife is keeping the California dream alive." And continued to describe BeachLife as "...a Redondo Beach-based festival that has perfectly encapsulated the world that Brian Wilson (who appropriately headlined year one) and the Beach Boys dreamed about in song."

BeachLife worked hard in the months before and during the festival cycle to raise money for its affiliated nonprofits through a silent auction, fundraising events and ticket donations.

BeachLife's onsite silent auction, which was also open online to non-festival goers, offered various signed musical artist memorabilia along with travel packages, experiences, meals and a number of other items and raised money for its philanthropic partners. Additionally, BeachLife held a number of events they call "BeachLife Backyard Games," which are local competitions where contestants compete in games to win prizes, including BeachLife tickets, and added to the philanthropy fundraising with support from Tito's Handmade Vodka. Beachlife also partnered with the LA Kings for a 9-hole golf event held at Terranea Resort to support the Redondo Beach Police Foundation and Redondo Beach Education Foundation. In addition, BeachLife hosted an exclusive dinner and concert to support the Redondo Beach Police Foundation, which featured BeachLife's own beloved artists, Jim Lindberg and Donavon Frankenreiter.

These events, along with support from brand partners such as Tito's Handmade Vodka, allowed BeachLife to help make this huge philanthropic impact for its May 2022 festival. To celebrate, BeachLife wrapped up their May festival fundraising with an intimate wrap party last week, and were able to present a symbolic check to their philanthropic partners for $120,000, representing the money that BeachLife was able to assist in raising for all of their causes.

Festival co-founder Rob Lissner commented, "Each year our goal is to shine a light on these amazing nonprofit organizations and help make a greater financial impact to support the worthy causes they represent. It's amazing to see how our program has evolved in just a few years with more brands and the community leaning in to help make a difference. The good news is that we're just getting started."

BeachLife hopes to raise even more funds for its nonprofit partners in the future. Preparations are currently underway for the first inaugural BeachLife Ranch (September 16-18), which will feature Americana and country music from The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Wilco and more. For BeachLife Ranch, the nonprofit mission and focus will be slightly different than for BeachLife Festival. BeachLife Ranch is dedicated to working with local and national nonprofits focused on the protection and well being of our veterans, community and country, and will highlight a few veterans and military support organizations as well as local community support organizations. Partner philanthropies for September's BeachLife Ranch include the Gary Sinise Foundation, Semper Fi & America's Fund, Redondo Beach Police Foundation, and Venice Family Clinic, which encompasses South Bay Family Health Care in Redondo Beach.

Tickets are on sale now for BeachLife Ranch at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184348®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbeachliferanch.frontgatetickets.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. BeachLife Ranch will be located at the same venue as BeachLife Festival at 137 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

Photo Courtesy Of BeachLife