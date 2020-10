Barry Williams, ROGUE ONE, GAME OF THRONES and More Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Upcoming events begin on October 24th.

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) brings more "Wizard World Virtual Experiences" (www.wizardworldvirtual.com) featuring stars of iconic franchises across its digital video platforms in the coming weeks. Next Saturday, October 24, it's "The Brady Bunch" star Barry Williams getting groovy at 4 p.m ET / 1 p.m. PT. Then on Sunday, October 25, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT it's "Rogue One" standouts Guy Henry, Valene Kane, Aidan Cook, Angus Wright and Russell Balogh. On Halloween, October 31, get spooky with "Game of Thrones" headliners Julian Glover, Ian McElhinney, Ian Beattie, Clive Russell, Miltos Yerolemou and Murray McArthur at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. November continues strong with "Starship Troopers" Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer and Jake Busey on Saturday, November 7 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed the next day, Monday, November 8, with Brande Roderick and Angelica Bridges from "Baywatch" saving the day at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Then it's the triumphant (for one smart winner) of "Last Fan Standing," the nerdy trivia show hosted by Bruce Campbell, on Thursday, November 12 beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT ($10 to play, free to watch).

The next, equally geeky WizQuiz trivia with Wizard World's own MikeGDoesThings on Thursday, October 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. And fans can look for scheduled rewatch parties of select celebrity panels during the week as well.

This is in addition to the previously announced sessions on Saturday featuring the return of Lee Majors, this time alongside his "The Fall Guy" co-stars Doug Barr and Heather Thomas at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. On Sunday, it's Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano, Ed Marinaro, Sam Jones III and Page Kennedy of "Blue Mountain State" at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The "Doctor Who" sextet of Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, Paul McGann, Nicola Bryant, Sophie Aldred and Terry Molloy bend time on Sunday, October 25, at 1 p.m ET / 10 a.m. PT. Then on Monday, Nov. 9, fans can join Pin-Ups For Vets founder Gina Elise and her military veteran ambassadors for a live Q&A celebrating Veterans Day beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, benefiting the veterans charity.

During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a FREE live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.

As part of the events, fans across the globe can:

Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/

Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)

Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired

Purchase an autograph on an 8"x10" photo

Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.

Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Saturday, October 17, "The Fall Guy," Lee Majors, Doug Barr, Heather Thomas · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Sunday, October 18, "Blue Mountain State," Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano, Ed Marinaro, Sam Jones III, Page Kennedy · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Saturday, October 24, Barry Williams, "The Brady Bunch," "The Music Man" · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Sunday, October 25, "Doctor Who," Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, Paul McGann, Nicola Bryant, Sophie Aldred, Terry Molloy · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Sunday, October 25, "Rogue One," Guy Henry, Valene Kane, Aidan Cook, Angus Wright, Russell Balogh · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 31, "Game of Thrones," Julian Glover, Ian McElhinney, Ian Beattie, Clive Russell, Miltos Yerolemou, Murray McArthur · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Saturday, November 7, "Starship Troopers," Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Jake Busey · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Monday, November 8, "Baywatch," Brande Roderick, Angelica Bridges· 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Monday, November 9, "Veterans Day Celebration," featuring Pin-Ups for Vets charity founder Gina Elisa and military veteran ambassadors Jennifer Marshall (Navy), Linsay Rousseau (Army), Megan Martine (Marines) and Shannon Corbeil (Air Force) · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Thursday, November 12, "Last Fan Standing," Game Show hosted by Bruce Campbell · 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

