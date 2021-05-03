Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair Has Officially Begun

Barnsdall Art Center is celebrating their 50-year anniversary! The Barnsdall Art Center Student Advisory Committee just debuted their BACSAC sponsored and curated Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair, which runs through Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The 3-month fundraising event, which began over the weekend, is dedicated to supporting the Barnsdall Art Center's teaching and student artists and, for the first time, is open to all adult artists. Traditionally held at Barnsdall Art Center at Barnsdall Art Park in Hollywood, the popular, annual fair will be virtual due to the temporary closure of the Park as a result of the current health crisis. The fair is FREE to access and all sales will be made directly by the artist.

Visit the BACSAC website at www.Barnsdallartcenter.org to view inspiring work by talented local makers and creators, catering to a range of budgets. The fair will showcase diverse work from students and faculty, as well as many other artists, including handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts, painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, glass, mixed media, prints and cards.

Customers can view artwork and make purchases directly through each artist represented on the website. There will also be videos of individual 'Featured Artists' presenting and discussing their art as well as their philosophy, tools, studio visits, and demonstrations throughout the duration of the fair.

Visit Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair on www.Barnsdallartcenter.org