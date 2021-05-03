Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair Has Officially Begun

The fair will showcase diverse work from students and faculty, as well as many other artists, including handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts, and more.

May. 3, 2021  

Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair Has Officially Begun

Barnsdall Art Center is celebrating their 50-year anniversary! The Barnsdall Art Center Student Advisory Committee just debuted their BACSAC sponsored and curated Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair, which runs through Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The 3-month fundraising event, which began over the weekend, is dedicated to supporting the Barnsdall Art Center's teaching and student artists and, for the first time, is open to all adult artists. Traditionally held at Barnsdall Art Center at Barnsdall Art Park in Hollywood, the popular, annual fair will be virtual due to the temporary closure of the Park as a result of the current health crisis. The fair is FREE to access and all sales will be made directly by the artist.

Visit the BACSAC website at www.Barnsdallartcenter.org to view inspiring work by talented local makers and creators, catering to a range of budgets. The fair will showcase diverse work from students and faculty, as well as many other artists, including handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts, painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, glass, mixed media, prints and cards.

Customers can view artwork and make purchases directly through each artist represented on the website. There will also be videos of individual 'Featured Artists' presenting and discussing their art as well as their philosophy, tools, studio visits, and demonstrations throughout the duration of the fair.

Visit Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair on www.Barnsdallartcenter.org


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Sierra Madre Playhouse Announces 2021 Season Photo

Sierra Madre Playhouse Announces 2021 Season

BWW Feature: ONLINE VIRTUAL OPERA TOUR at Home Computer Screens Photo

BWW Feature: ONLINE VIRTUAL OPERA TOUR at Home Computer Screens

The Soraya Names Rising Classical Music Star As Its New Artist In Residence Photo

The Soraya Names Rising Classical Music Star As Its New Artist In Residence

AJ Rafael, IStage Entertainment and East West Players Team Up to Present CRAZY TALENTED AS Photo

AJ Rafael, IStage Entertainment and East West Players Team Up to Present CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS JR.


More Hot Stories For You

  • Vivek J. Tiwary, Auli'i Cravalho, Riz Ahmed & More Named 2021's Most Impactful Asians on Gold House's A100 List
  • Additional Details Announced for ImageNation's Cocktails and Sol Cinema: MUSE: Black Art Unseen
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at Marvel's ETERNALS!
  • VIDEOS: AMERICAN IDOL Contestants Sing Disney Songs From FROZEN, THE LION KING, and More!