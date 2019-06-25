Barak Ballet Performs June Concert Series, NEW REPETOIRE, at The Broad Stage

Barak Ballet performs its June concert series, New Repertoire, at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA, on Friday, June 28th and Saturday, June 29th at 8pm.

Fresh off the company's successful debut of OFF Balance, a new experimental series which launched in March of this year, Barak Ballet returns to the proscenium stage on June 28-29 in Santa Monica, presenting a contemporary dance repertoire that has quickly propelled Barak's reputation as one of LA's most exciting dance companies. This much-anticipated dance event features world premieres by three of today's most acclaimed ballet choreographers. Making his Los Angeles debut, choreographer Ma Cong ("Powerful," Washington Post) will be setting a new work, as will South African born Andi Schermoly ("choreographically tight, intense, and beautiful," Dominion Post, NZ). Also featured will be a new work by artistic director & company founder, Melissa Barak ("a rugged individualist in the crowd of boy wonder choreographers," LA Dance Chronicle) choreographed to remixes of Terry Riley's "In C."

Tickets are currently for sale at:www.barakballet.org. Tickets range from $40 - $75 and is assigned seating. The performance includes two 15 minute intermissions.

Photo Credit: Selene Moshell





