Barak Ballet Performs June Concert Series, NEW REPETOIRE, at The Broad Stage

Jun. 25, 2019  
Barak Ballet Performs June Concert Series, NEW REPETOIRE, at The Broad Stage

Barak Ballet performs its June concert series, New Repertoire, at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA, on Friday, June 28th and Saturday, June 29th at 8pm.

Fresh off the company's successful debut of OFF Balance, a new experimental series which launched in March of this year, Barak Ballet returns to the proscenium stage on June 28-29 in Santa Monica, presenting a contemporary dance repertoire that has quickly propelled Barak's reputation as one of LA's most exciting dance companies. This much-anticipated dance event features world premieres by three of today's most acclaimed ballet choreographers. Making his Los Angeles debut, choreographer Ma Cong ("Powerful," Washington Post) will be setting a new work, as will South African born Andi Schermoly ("choreographically tight, intense, and beautiful," Dominion Post, NZ). Also featured will be a new work by artistic director & company founder, Melissa Barak ("a rugged individualist in the crowd of boy wonder choreographers," LA Dance Chronicle) choreographed to remixes of Terry Riley's "In C."

Tickets are currently for sale at:www.barakballet.org. Tickets range from $40 - $75 and is assigned seating. The performance includes two 15 minute intermissions.

Photo Credit: Selene Moshell



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE RAT MENTALIST Comes to Hollywood Fringe
  • Eight New Fifteen Minute Musicals From New Musicals Inc. To Premiere In Hollywood
  • 2019 Annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival Announced
  • NMI Presents Elise Dewsberry In One-Woman Fundraiser Performance, June 23
  • NATAS Announces The Passing Of Linda Giannecchini
  • Photo Flash: Kentwood Players Opens BLITHE SPIRIT July 19

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup