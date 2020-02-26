Ballet BC Brings ROMEO + JULIET to the Soraya

The Los Angeles dance event of the season will take place this weekend as The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts proudly presents Olivier Award Nominee Ballet BC in their stunningly reimagined take on the timeless tale of Romeo + Juliet on Saturday, February 29 at 8:00pm and Sunday, March 1 at 3:00pm. Romeo + Juliet is set to the famous Sergei Prokofiev score and choreographed by French choreographer Medhi Walerski. Following The Soraya performances, Romeo + Juliet will tour to Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia then to the Sydney Opera House where Ballet BC will make its Australian debut.

In a first for Ballet BC, the new full-length work delves into a thought-provoking retelling of the classic that resonates today, capturing audiences with its deeply human story and enduring themes of love and family. These performances mark the U.S. debut of Ballet BC's production of Romeo + Juliet as well as the final U.S. performance under the direction of Emily Molnar who will take the helm of Nederlands Dans Theater in June of 2020.

Ballet BC's Romeo + Juliet is a classic yet fresh retelling of Shakespeare's tale of forbidden love with all the familiar characters in a production that had dance lovers and families enraptured at its world premiere in Vancouver in 2018. The timeless tale of two star-crossed lovers features new choreography by Medhi Walerski, former Nederlands Dans Theater and Paris Opera ballet dancer, who is one of the most innovative dance makers today. He was recently named Ballet BC's new Artistic Director. Both Molnar and Walerski will be in Los Angeles for this very spectacular occasion.

"Breathtaking," said The Globe and Mail, choreographer "Walerski has created a powerful and laconic Romeo and Juliet that has that elusive quality of feeling new."

Single tickets for Ballet BC's Romeo + Juliet start at $39 and are currently on sale at The Soraya, (818) 677-3000 and at TheSoraya.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You