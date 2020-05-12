BWW Spotlight Series: Meet Michael Gordon Shapiro, Composer of Music for Theatre, Film, Games, Television and Concert Halls

With the current theatre world on hiatus, I have created a Spotlight Series on Broadway World which features interviews with some of the many talented artists who make our Los Angeles theatre community so exciting and vibrant thanks to their ongoing contribution to keeping the Arts alive in the City of the Angels. And just like all of us, I wondered how they are dealing with the abrupt end of productions in which they were involved.

This Spotlight focuses on Michael Gordon Shapiro, a composer of music for Theatre, Film, Games, Television and Concert Halls, who I first met during the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival when I attended his "The Bully Problem" musical, which included not only great lessons against bullying in schools and why it is so important to stand up for yourself, but also his love of robots! The show had its commercial premiere at that Festival, where it earned an Encore Producers Award and was a Pick of the Fringe selection. It was also nominated for seven awards including Best Musical, Top of the Fringe, and Fringe First. And you can bet I was back in the audience during its additional performances in August 2019 - for a third time!

Shari Barrett (SB): What would you like readers to know about your theatrical background?

Michael Gordon Shapiro (Mike): I wasn't a theatre kid. I regarded actors as magical creatures with unnatural abilities. (How did they show emotion on demand like that? How did they even memorize all those lines?) And I didn't become serious about writing musicals until my 30s. Age is a great motivator!

(Mike): I've been developing a new family musical called "Gideon and the Blundersnorp." (The mental image that you just came up with is probably accurate.) We were slated to premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June, and my producing organization, New Musicals Inc., had booked our run at the Broadwater Main Stage. I had reserved studio time for the cast album and was thinking about my wardrobe for the festival awards party. In short, we were looking forward to this.

(SB): I understand. It will be a very strange June this year without being able to walk from theater to theater and see 3 or 4 shows a day as I have done at Fringe for several years now. It must have been very difficult to communicate about the shutdown with the cast and production team of your show.

The producers and I had kept an eye on the coronavirus situation as it progressed, adjusting our expectations accordingly. By the time L.A. announced the closure of theater venues, we had a suspicion that our original production schedule wasn't going to happen. We weren't fully cast yet, but we emailed members of the creative team. It was primarily a courtesy; at that point just about everyone understood the situation.

(SB): I know the Hollywood Fringe Festival has been re-scheduled for this October. How confident are you it will be able to take place at that time?

Our star is hitched to the 2020 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The Fringe has tentative plans to open in October. If the festival proceeds, we'll be there with bells on, running at the originally-planned venue and on dates that parallel those of the prior June schedule. Needless to say, we've got our fingers crossed!

(SB): What future productions on your schedule are also affected by the shutdown?

(Mike): If there isn't a Hollywood Fringe this year, we'll likely move "Gideon and the Blundersnorp" to next summer. Consequentially, whatever to-be-written show I might have premiered in 2021 will get bumped. Unless I become pathologically ambitious and try and launch two shows next summer... no, that would be unwise.

(SB) Unwise, perhaps. But most welcome to this reviewer!

(Mike): *looks contemplatively into the distance*

(SB): How are you keeping the Arts alive while at home by using social media or other online sites?

I've taken advantage of the downtime to work on the cast album from my prior musical, "The Bully Problem". We tracked vocals last year, but there was such a tremendous amount of editing and mixing that I decided to defer it to when I had sufficient time to hunker down. That time is now. The silver lining for me personally is being able to launch this album much sooner than planned.

(SB): As you know, "The Bully Problem" was one of my favorites shows at last year's Fringe, and I look forward to being able to hear the score again. For those who missed my review, here is the link to it: /los-angeles/article/Review-THE-BULLY-PROBLEM-Action-Packed-Musical-About-Bullying-Standing-up-for-Yourself-and-Robots-Shines-at-Fringe-20190616

(Mike): I also contributed to the Hollywood's Fringe's premiere Virtual Cabaret. Allie Costa self-recorded herself performing a song from "Gideon" which was presented alongside videos from other Fringe participants. A lively group interacted in the chat room while the online talent show live-streamed. It was great fun, and certainly helped maintain the spirit of artistic camaraderie while we're all physically separated. You can watch the first cabaret installment here: https://youtu.be/2hJTXhBq9m0

Jenn Crafts started an online play reading series that's been a huge success. I've enjoyed being an audience member and supporting creators who might need a motivational boost. While online readings aren't meant to replace live theatre, I think they offer a valuable supplementary experience. I hope this sort of thing continues even as we emerge from the lockdown period.

(SB): What thoughts would you like to share with the rest of the L.A. Theatre community while we are all leaving the Ghostlight on and promising to return back to the stage soon?

If you're nervous on a plane flight, think about what you're going to do after you land. That is, look past the unsettling present, and make your mind focus on what's to follow. The same principle applies here.

For more information, please visit the following sites:

My upcoming show is "Gideon and the Blundersnorp" www.gideonmusical.com

My 2019 musical "The Bully Problem" www.thebullyproblem.com

Web: www.mikemusic.com

Twitter: @madbardmike

Instagram: @michaelgordonshapiro

"The Bully Problem" photo credit: Matt Kamimura





