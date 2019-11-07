BWW Review: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Geffen Playhouse

The latest offering at The Geffen Playhouse is Larissa Fasthorse's satire "The Thanksgiving Play".

Before getting to the review, allow me to write in full disclosure and transperancy: Approximately 1/3 of my viewing enjoyment of this production was usurped due to the fact that there was an elderly gentleman having issues with his hearing devices and the one-act that developed in trying to assist him. The billowing and flustering and seat-switching that was going on with the "annoyed and put-off" audience members added with the bumbling and fumbling of the Front Of-House staff that tried to assist him was, to say the least, amazingly distracting. Mind you, I was equally disappointed in the 50'something crowd expressing their irritation as I was with the lack of decorum from the staff. To the FOH staff, may I highly suggest to have a workshop on working with seniors before, during, and after a performance and allow for all scenarios that may come up during their visit. To the 50'something crowd...we will sometime (soon) be the age of that senior gentlemen, may we remember that and put forth the energy of how we wish to be treated during our twilight years. Seniors deserve our utmost respect!

Now...back to the review:

The question facing three "woke" white thespians (the forthright Noah Bean, the statuesque Alexandra Henrikson, and the earnest Jeff Marlow) along with a "focused" director (the solid Samantha Sloyan) are tasked with devising an elementary school pageant about the first Thanksgiving while avoiding any cultural missteps.

In presenting this production, the message is good (and for the 98% caucasian audience, worth hearing and seeing). But the impact and how it lands on us and (should) affect us gets lost in the concept of trying to be too clever and funny. Author Larissa Fasthorse writes a great 90 minute play, but muddles it with too much (in this reviewer's opinion) esoteric material, rather than coming from the heart and speaking from a personal voice.

The performances are all strong, however Michael John Garces has directed the actors to be very one dimensional and stereotypical in their characters. Nothing is horrible, I simply came out hoping for a little more power and directness.

This is a dark comedy with dry humor, if you enjoy 'Saturday Night Live', you will love this production. If you dont...you probably won't.

"The Thanksgiving Play" runs through December 6th at Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024. It iss 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $120.00. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply. Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General/$15.00 Student

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch

The Cast of "The Thanksgiving Play"

!





