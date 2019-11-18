BWW Review: LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL at Kentwood Players-Westchester Playhouse

The latest endeavor with the Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse is the musical version of Louisa May Alcott's family tale and coming of age story, "Little Women".

Let me cut to the chase....GO SEE THIS MUSICAL!

There, I said it.

Bravi to all involved. This is a first rate, 4 out of 5 start production. The voices are exemplary, the set and lights are top notch and ingenious (especially in such a small space), the performances are stellar, and the staging and direction from director Jennifer Richardson is beyond community theatre and teeters on that of a large-theatre-equity production!

It is a long show (almost 3 hours) but there is nothing I would cut out of it. Richardson has crafted a glorious and emotional evening of storytelling that grabs the audience from the opening dumb-show which seamlessly seques into the opening scene. From there it is moment to moment, song to song, sensation to sensation, reaction to reaction with this fine cast.

The entire cast is superb, specifically the ensemble who has the unique opportunity to play out the imagination of the lead character, Jo's, stories. Thereby creating more life within the play and more possibilities and opportunities for these talented , supporting actors. Standouts amongst the leads include the heart of the show and the March family, Marmee (played by the genuine Alison Boole), the golden voice and high energy of Dylan La Rocque (Laurie), the smooth baritone of Alex Norwick (Sir John Brooke), the comedic strength of Ria Parody Erlich (Aunt March) and of course the incredible March sisters (Lyndsay Palmer, Lauren Jennerjohn, and Francesca Farina), to name a few.

But without a Jo...there is no show. And with the tour-de-force performance of Jackie Fiske as Jo, there is (indeed) a show. An incredible one. One that I highly recommend everyone see ASAP!

"Little Women, The Musical" runs through December 21. For tickets and/or further information: www.kentwoodplayers.org

Photo Credit: Gloria Plunkett with many of the cast from "LIttle Women, The Musical".









