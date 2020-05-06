BWW Review: Kay Sedia's A HOUSE PARTY OF JUAN's Simply A Muy Necesario Alegría!!!

A HOUSE PARTY OF JUAN/written & directed by Oscar Quintero/online at StageIt.com/Cinco de Mayo (May 5, 2020)

A most welcomed hour of laughs and guffaws during our current stay-at-home status, Kay Sedia premiered her A HOUSE PARTY OF JUAN streaming online at StageIt.com on, most appropriately, Cinco de Mayo. With only one techie Mike Pingel and her husband Daron to help her broadcast, the show fabulously went off the rails with a few 'testicle' difficulties. Kay Sedia just went with the flow, smoothly commenting on the unexpected interruptions with her trademark Latina zingers.

I have had my funny bone rigorously tickled before by Kay Sedia, both in her solo cabaret shows, and as one of Chico's Angels. This incredible drag persona sprang from the inventive mind of Kay Sedia's alter ego Oscar Quintero.

While I've seen many an at-home video with some much less, some much more technical capabilities; Kay Sedia perfectly fits in her tiny, low-tech screen. Playing in tight close-ups, ju feel she is talking/performing directly to and for ju. In medium shots, Kay Sedia's amply bosoms not-so-gently sway at the bottom of your screen.

A HOUSE PARTY OF JUAN consists of Kay Sedia's greatest hits of very clever parodies of pop songs Quintero has rewritten to fit like a tight flamenco dress on his zaftig former Miss Natural Springs Water, and current Chico's Angel and Tupperware diva. Program hilariously begins with "I'm Kay Sedia/Taco Kisses" sung to the tune of "I'm A Believer" and "Born in the USA."

Rifting on our collective quarantine situations, Kay Sedia addresses 'the elephant in the room,' warning us not to indulge ourselves calorically in "For Your Thighs Only," sung to "For Your Eyes Only." So, so funny!

Family members passing in front of the camera has been common place lately even on network broadcast. So too, Kay Sedia's little boy DJ makes his very cute entrance, leading into Kay Sedia contemplating her child's future in "Ghetto And I Know It."

Kay Sedia's comic vocal stylings and range get put to the test in "Don't Be Jealous," as she comments that she feels like a hooker making tips/coins.

Kay Sedia brings on her husband Daron cradling DJ to sing "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma," a non-comical number that Daron sings beautifully.

Other hysterical song parodies include: Olivia Newton John's "Hopelessly Devoted To You" turned into "Hopelessly Deported," with Olivia making a surprise appearance as a large crepe paper flower puppet; and "I'm A Slave 4 U" transformed into "I Will Shave."

In between numbers, Kay Sedia ever-so-humbly, yet adeptly responds to the stream of complimentary comments and birthday wishes. Always one to give deserved credit, Kay Sedia gave props to her dress designer Amy GoGo, and to herself as the red drape hanger/set decorator.

She closes her with her classic "Where's My Green Card?" sung to JLo's "Waiting For Tonight." Couldn't stop laughing!!!

Kay Sedia! Ju killed it!!!

Encore! Encore!

For the possibility of future online shows, log onto www.kaysedia.com





