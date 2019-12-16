BWW Review: Heartfelt Rendering of THE MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS SHOW

As the poster shows, The Merry Little Christmas Show was a visit to Scott Dreier's living room. It was an intimate evening with a very up close and personal man who sang and told stories about his love of Christmas. Scott has a very lovely and warm singing and speaking voice. It doesn't matter if he is singing or talking, it comes across as one on one. He is performing just for you.

The 85 minute show included guest star Kurtis Simmons, who sang beautiful original compositions about Christmas as well as dueting with Dreier. Both were backed by superb musician/musical director Andy Langham, whose rapport with the two singers is top notch.

Highlights of the show included holiday favorites like "Sleigh Ride", "The Christmas Song", "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm", and "Count Your Blessings" from White Christmas. What made the latter extra special was Dreier's story aout Irving Berlin. He related that he was an insomniac like himself, and a therapist suggested to him that he count his blessings instead of sheep. It's a message full of simplicity but really makes sense as well as sounding so very beautiful musically. Then there was Karen Carpenter's "Merry Christmas Darling" and "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" Dreier related that Karen got along with everyone with whom she worked and was a very hands on person, touching those with whom she came in contact. Yet, when she recorded she curled up in the fetal position like a little ball. Private, making certain that her singing came across the very best she could do, just for us! What a gorgeous voice this lady possessed!

As far as Simmons is concerned, he is singing better and better every time I hear him. He came in on a duet with Dreier of "Jingle Bells" and then did a little fun teasing with his partner about putting up the set and the tree and how important his contribution was to the show. His original song "This Year for Christmas" is so pretty and meaningful with its message of joy, peace and love! When he returned later in the program he dueted with Dreier once more, this time on a sumptuous "O Holy Night" followed by the frivolous "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town". He also performed solo once again with a fun filled song about being naughty, not nice.

One story that Dreier told was terribly funny and conveying his own take on the meaning of Christmas. Years earlier when caroling, he and a tenor were left in the lurch without a soprano or alto. They pretended to be mannequins. When one lady approached they 'burst to life' and scared the bejesus out of her, causing her to pee and be terribly upset. Feeling guilt, the boys decided to hide, shirking their duty to sing carols. Dreier said that after this incident he gave up singing carols for a long time. As he resumed, years later, it was at a time when he realized that the whole point of caroling should be positive, bringing together people, family and sharing the love that truly is Christmas.

This was a two performance only show at the Colony Theatre with a simple yet engaging set. There was a comfy armchair for Dreier to sit in from time to time, and with a roaring fire projected on a screen behind throughout. There was also a tree with presents beneath and small trees and a large wreath on the piano, all lit with white lights. When Dreier sang "My Favorite Things" from "The Sound of Music", his voice simply took off and soared. Such a passionate and loving man is Scott Dreier! Let's hope he records The Merry Little Christmas Show for posterity.





