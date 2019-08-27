BWW Listing: Staged Readings Continue at Actors Coop

The Mis-Leading Lady, written by Jay Quantrill will follow Words and will be performed by Greg Martin . Struggling classical actress Liliana wants her family back. More than her charm, cunning and theatrical skill will be needed to get Spenser to listen - really listen. The best way? Take him on a journey through the world's great comedies and tragedies. The play will be read Thursday, September 5th at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 7th at 8:00 p.m. Talk back with the playwright and cast will follow the show. *

Last but not least a staged reading of Christopher Carlson's Little Island of Joy, directed by Natalie MacMillan, will b performed by Carly Lopez and Kevin Shewey. It explores the life of the 36-year-old Helen Keller in the year 1916 when she was at the height of her fame as the first deaf and blind woman to graduate from college, an acclaimed author, and a radical socialist who packed auditoriums urging her fellow countrymen not to join the war in Europe. In the midst of her work, and against the wishes of her beloved teacher, Anne Sullivan Macy, and her devoted mother, Kate Keller, Helen Fell in love with a hearing and sighted young man. Many years later, Helen wrote about this passionate, and secret, love affair, referring to it as "my little island of joy, surrounded by dark water." This play will be read Friday, September 6th, at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 8th at 2:30 p.m. Talk back with the playwright and cast will follow the show. *