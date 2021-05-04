BWW Interview: Terron Brooks Giving Honest Answers & Soul-ful Broadway Songs

Broadway actor/singer Terron Brooks will be releasing this first single 'Tomorrow" from upcoming CD The Soul of Broadway May 7, 2021. Got a chance to talk to Terron about his music and his upcoming podcast Honest Answers launching May 18, 2021.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Terron!

Tell us the impetus behind the creation of The Soul of Broadway.

We wanted to take these iconic songs from musicals and breathe a life into them aside from the characters they were written for. I had a vision of communicating the songs to a wider audience, putting a spotlight on lyrics that are so universal and inspiring. We were rebellious and free with our approach. I wanted to make the songs personal on a soul level. The driving force is making music that uplifts and can be a light in darker times. Broadway is known for telling stories. I wanted to weave mine in these songs.

Did you choose your songs because of their past significance to you? Or because you just love singing them?

I t's interesting because we didn't set out to make an inspirational record, but all of the chosen songs coincidentally have a message of encouragement and hope. I only sing what I can identify with. THE LION KING's "Circle of Life/Can You Feel the Love Tonight" was special because I was humbled to sing those on Broadway. And I had never released my version of The Temptations classic "Just My Imagination," which I had the distinct honor portraying Eddie Kendricks in the Emmy award-winning miniseries, who made the song a hit. Every chance I get to sing these songs I do connect and love putting my spin on them.

What factors made you pick "Tomorrow" as your first single you're releasing May 7 ?

"Tomorrow" was the last song I recorded for the album. And it almost didn't make the cut. It's amazing to have it be our first single. I think the label, Mercia Records, and my team agreed that with everything that's going on in the world right now, ANNIE's "Tomorrow" had a universal message that would set the tone for what The Soul of Broadway is all about. Sometimes it's those simple anthems of hope from our childhoods that remind us how bright our futures can be. We also felt a spring release was a beautiful time for rebirth and renewal for all of us.

You did a benefit concert of The Soul of Broadway for Rock The Vote last October. How was the response and much money did you raise?

I'm not sure about the number as far as profits, but we did raise hope. It was our way of protesting and doing our part to remind everyone how voting is such a sacred privilege. The response was wonderful as we encouraged people that they mattered, and their voice was necessary for history's sake. We 'rocked the vote' on my birthday, and what a gift it was for me to give back and use these songs to ignite and unite.

Will the songs you performed at the Rock The Vote benefit be included in your CD you're releasing this fall?

Yes, every song will be included on the album.

I saw HOLIDAZE HARMONY the Christmas show you dueted with Kamilah Marshall. That was incredible! Any plans on working with her again in the near future?

Thank you! Yes, we've done eleven years, and it's in the works to return again this Christmas! We've been friends since high school, so it's always a joy to do our show. Last year we streamed it for the first time, and so many people who weren't on the west coast could view it. We'll have to find a way to continue to do both live and stream if possible. It was certainly a high point of 2020 for us.

What spurred you to start your podcast Honest Answers?

I love highlighting the best in people. But I believe to get there, we have to be okay with being our authentic, honest selves. I was curious about the questions we all as humans ask ourselves. So, I didn't want the focus to be on the guest's resume, what they do. I was intrigued by the concept of who the person is. I named it Honest Answers to encourage the guests to let down their guard and speak their truth. I think coming out of the year we've had, people are ready to share what they've learned about themselves and the world they have experienced with new eyes. I'm always on the journey of accepting who I am now on the way to where I want to go. Takes honesty to do that.

Have you already pre-taped a few episodes?

Season 1 is completed. The premiere is May 18th! Leon (Robinson) my co-star who played David Ruffin in The Temptations is my first guest.

Do you get more gratification from doing your motivational speaking? Or performing on stage?

My gratification comes from anything that inspires. Even talking on the phone. LOL! It's all a part of my purpose. I've been so blessed that everything I've chosen to do involves lifting people up. At the end of the day, I'm most satisfied if the people I aim to motivate feel a presence bigger than themselves and are able to believe in their impossible dreams.

Do you prefer inhabiting a character (i.e., LION KING's Simba)? Or singing back-up as yourself (i.e., Matthew Morrison)?

I prefer creating, writing and producing my own material. However, there's so much joy getting to bring me to the table. I always say it doesn't matter what the medium is if I can do what I feel is unique to me and if that's embraced, I'll do it! Simba was a dream, and singing with my friend Matthew was pure joy.

You've performed all over the U. S. and Europe. Can you characterize the different audience responses you've gotten in the different cities and regions?

I did a concert in Italy the day before I got engaged to my wife years ago, and I'll never forget the crowd singing my original songs that they had never heard with me in English. That's the power of music! I love all the different responses, and I enjoy seeing the world through different lenses, which inspires me to think globally when I produce music. Honestly, there is less winning people over in Europe. I do believe you get what you give.

What else is in the post-pandemic future for Terron Brooks?

Well, I'm planning for more music, more traveling. I plan on beginning my second book and hopefully a return to Broadway would be amazing! THE SOUL OF BROADWAY on Broadway would be the icing on the cake!

Thank you again, Terron! I look forward to hearing/seeing your next projects.

Terron's new inspirational single "Tomorrow" will be available for download May 7, 2021; with his Honest Answers podcast premiering May 18. Both available on all streaming/digital platforms.