BWW Interview: Miss Coco Peru -Sometimes BITTER, Most Times BOTHERED, But Always BEYOND

Clinton Leupp brings his celebrated alter ego drag legend Miss Coco Peru back to the Renberg Theatre at Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center for three performances of his latest show Bitter, Bothered & Beyond the weekend of April 29, 2022. I got a chance to get some behind the scenes dish on Coco and her latest entertaining efforts.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Coco!

What was the sparking embryo for Bitter, Bothered & Beyond?

I had planned on retiring, but the pandemic happened, and everything was put on hold. In the meantime, the Oasis in San Francisco started booking shows and wanted me to return, but I didn't have a new show for that venue, and I didn't want to repeat a show, so I decided to write a new one.

How long has the gestation process for BB&B been (up to your BB&B show at Club Café in Boston, preceding your Renberg production)?

I started writing this new show in July of 2021 and worked on it pretty regularly until I opened it the first weekend of February 2022 in San Francisco. Committing to a date really forces me to be disciplined with my writing. My whole career I've always booked the show before I have it written.

How did you keep yourself creatively sane during the pandemic times?

I did live shows on the computer, I did private phone calls with fans, I made videos called Coco Thoughts While in Solitude where I attempted to appreciate the little things in life, because at that time that was all a lot of us had. I've tried to keep that appreciation for the little things as a daily practice. I was also fortunate to be hired to work on an animated series for Netflix and being able to go to a recording studio, although strict with its COVID protocols, was still very exciting.

When does your script become set in stone? Your shows always seem to have a number of off-the-cuff asides.

My shows are 100% scripted, but I work hard to make sure it's written so that it sounds like I'm just getting together with friends and telling stories. I do improv when something goes awry, but I really only feel free to improv when I am well-rehearsed. I find my freedom through being disciplined about the work. I think that need for being disciplined and well-rehearsed is part of my theatre training background in college.

What would your three-line pitch for BB&B be?

We just went through hell with that pandemic, and we need to get back into our safe spaces, our theatres, to reconnect with others, with ourselves, and celebrate being together. Plus, I really need the money!

How far back do you go with your director Michael Schiralli? Was Miss Coco Peru Is Undaunted in 2005 the first show of yours he directed?

I have no memory for dates. That's my husband's specialty. Michael is a native New Yorker like myself, so when New Yorkers find each other, it's like we've known each other all our lives.

I have seen you performing at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center many a time, especially in your series Conversations with Coco. I've seen you conversing with Lily Tomlin, Lesley Ann Warren and Bea Arthur. What is it about this venue that keeps you coming back?

Well, when I first moved to Los Angeles I went through a depression. I thought after being in the film trick and a lot of interest in me right after it, that my career would continue to move forward here in Hollywood, but that wasn't the case. Nothing ever came of all that interest because I don't think the business knew what to do with me and I often heard, "Well, there's already a famous drag queen." A lot has changed since 1999, but back then I slipped into this dark place because I wasn't being creative, I got a little lost, and didn't quite know that I was even depressed, but Jon Imparato, the producing artistic director of the Renberg Theatre, called and invited me to do a show at the Center and that gave me a purpose again. It reminded me that I was an artist who would always have to generate their own work and that I needed to reconnect to why I created Coco and that was my commitment to being an activist and having a voice, which doesn't always gel with Hollywood. The Center's mission is aligned with mine and it gave me that opportunity to heal. Also, a portion of the proceeds helps the Center's Homeless Youth Program and over the years I've met many of those young clients and they inspire me to keep coming back. The Center is so important, and it was there for me when I needed it, and I feel like I belong there. Also, it's just a beautiful space with great sound and lighting and free parking and it's a treat to work on that stage.

I was there in the press room when you came back there after winning the GLAAD Award for Outstanding L.A. Theatre in 2004. Do you remember what you were feeling when they announced your name from the Kodak stage?

It was wonderful to be acknowledged that night, although, and I'm being a bitch now and I don't give a shit anymore, I did have trouble celebrating the honor when I learned that the artistic director of the wonderful Celebration Theatre, whose production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch had also been nominated, was not at all happy that I won. In fact, someone at GLAAD sent me a copy of a letter the Celebration AD had sent them saying how he'd have nothing to do with GLAAD anymore since they gave the award to "a drag queen." When it was mentioned in a newspaper article that Hedwig had been nominated, he was also quoted saying something like, "Yes, but they gave it to the drag queen." That slur of just being a "drag queen" and therefore not valuable or serious or worthy of recognition has been something I've had to deal with throughout my entire career. I've tried to accept that there will always be people who won't understand or like you, and to be grateful for all the fans who do appreciate me. But am I bitter? Absolutely. I won't say anymore about GLAAD here because I spill the tea about them too in my new show.

What did being honored with the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Board of Directors Award in 2018 mean to you?

That was such an incredible honor. It was an acknowledgement award and anytime you're appreciated, it feels great. Still, it overwhelmed me, but what really meant the most to me was that my mom, who had once worried that people would literally throw tomatoes at me onstage for being openly queer, was able to be there and watch her drag queen son be honored in the most loving and glamorous way.

How did a young boy named Clinton Leupp from City Island, New York grow up to be the fabulous Miss Coco Peru you are today?

Lots of damage mixed with a desire to save the world.

Tell us how you came about your trademark red flip.

I have absolutely no talent for doing hair. The flip is easy.

Who were your idols growing up?

Bea Arthur, Lily Tomlin, Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, Wayland Flowers and Madame, and later in college Bette Midler, Robin Williams and Whoopi Goldberg. Also, many of my parents' friends in the Bronx were great characters and storytellers. There was a lot of cigarettes, booze, and dirty jokes. I loved them.

Would Clinton ever want to tackle an acting role without Coco?

Yes, it would be a challenge, but at this point I'd like that.

Is there a juicy part that Coco would love to play?

I'd love to play Mame or Vera, but really whatever would allow me to be close to home while also paying me a livable wage with someone to do my hair and makeup. Working on Will & Grace was wonderful for that reason, although I'm not a star so I still had to do my own hair and makeup.

What's in the near future for Miss Coco Peru?

Well, I honestly think I'll start slowing down the traveling for shows and working towards that retirement goal again, but I know I'll always be creative. Also, I did the voice of a character called Pauline Phoenix for a Netflix animated show called Dead End - Paranormal Park based on the series of comic book novels by the super talented author/artist Hamish Steele called Deadendia. It's exciting that Netflix would produce such a unique show featuring a leading character that is a trans boy. I've seen some of it and it's really wonderful. I can't wait for them to release it this June.

Thank you again, Coco! I look forward to seeing you again at the Renberg.