BWW Interview: Jon Peterson of P3 Theatre Company on Presenting Streaming Performances of Tour-de-Farce Comedy GREATER TUNA

The long-running Off-Broadway hit "Greater Tuna" by Joe Sears, Jaston Williams, and Ed Howard is a tour-de-farce comedy of quick-change artistry, with non-stop costume and character changes that run by faster than a jack rabbit from a coyote in the third smallest town in Texas, named Tuna. Now fans (and those who are destined to become one) can experience the town's zany denizens during two streaming performances presented by P3 Theatre Company under the direction of Jon Peterson, who performs all the characters with Philip McBride, with Stage Manager Betsy Paull-Rick, Sound Designer Brandon Millett, and Streaming Engineer Brian Christopher Russell, on Monday, August 3 and Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Since first being performed by Sears and Williams and directed by Howard in Austin, Texas in the fall of 1981, "Greater Tuna" and its two sequels. "A Tuna Christmas" and "Red, White and Tuna," have gone on to be performed around the world to riotous hilarity. Sears and Williams did command performances of both "Greater Tuna" and "A Tuna Christmas" at the White House for President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, residents of the great state of Texas, who led the audiences into roars of laughter!

The fast-paced action in "Greater Tuna" takes place over the course of one day, beginning in the morning at local radio station OKKK as it goes on the air. By the time they sign-off at the end of the day, you will meet twenty-one of Tuna's eccentric citizens, including, but not limited to, Arles Struvie, Thurston Wheelis, Aunt Pearl, Petey Fisk, Phineas Blye, and Rev. Spikes, all played by only two actors, Philip McBride and Jon Peterson who portray men, women, children, and animals with over 47 fast costume changes! No doubt you will find out what it's really like to live in a town where the Lion's Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies!

I spoke with Jon Peterson, Executive Artistic Director/Founder of P3 Theatre Company who directs and appears in "Greater Tuna," about his vision for the production.

(Shari) What inspired you to present "Greater Tuna" right now?

(Jon) "Ever since I first saw this show on stage back in the early 2000s, I have been dying to be a part of it! The best part about doing it as a pre-recorded streaming production right now is that the normally lightning-fast costume changes can be done at a much more reasonable pace, even in between binge-watching Netflix, Hulu and Disney+. And I can tell you that when we finally have the opportunity to bring this show to the live stage, I will definitely be casting someone else to fill the roles I am portraying in this production - or it will be necessary to invest in an oxygen tank!"

(Shari) You are lucky to be performing the show with the incredibly versatile, triple-threat actor Philip McBride whose boundless energy will no doubt be utilized to its fullest.

(Jon) "After having worked with the ridiculously talented Philip McBride onstage, seeing him in numerous productions, and directing him in 'The Laramie Project,' there was Nobody Else (i) even considered playing opposite in this crazy beast of a show. You should see the blooper reels!

(Shari) I hope you will be posting them, or at least sharing a few with me personally! There's nothing like a good belly laugh to make us forget our troubles during this pandemic.

(Jon) "Trust me, "Greater Tuna" is so wrong that it's right! And with all the insanity going on in the world right now, we all need a good laugh. I promise you that "Greater Tuna" will bring you that laugh... and then some!"

So be prepared to laugh, laugh, and laugh during this hilarious send-up of small-town morals and mores among the upstanding citizens of "Greater Tuna" during P3 Theatre Company's two streaming performances on Monday, August 3 and Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:00pm (Pacific). Ticket prices are based on the number of animals in your home barn audience: $15 for one farm animal viewer, $30 for 2-4 farm animal viewers, or $45 for a gaggle of 5 or more farm animal viewers. Tickets must be ordered in advance at www.P3Theatre.biz/Greater-Tuna

P3 Theatre Company is a volunteer-based, publicly supported, non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to bringing top quality theatrical arts to the community. All donations are 100% tax-deductible as allowed by law. Non-profit tax id: 83-1552979

Art work provided by Jon Peterson

