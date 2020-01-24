BWW Interview: Alfred Molina Speaks About THE FATHER at Pasadena Playhouse

Florian Zeller's play The Father is so topical, for it deals with a father who is suffering from dimentia. It opens for previews on February 5 at the Pasadena Playhouse with the official opening night set for Tuesday February 11. Alfred Molina whose stage and film appearances are laudatory stars as the father Andre, a former tap dancer. He talks succinctly about the role as he settles in to a comfortable rehearsal period.



What is your perspective on what the play is about? "The Father is a play about love, loss, and the fragility of being human". As tragic as the topic is, are there any comedic moments to be found in the play? "There is a strong comedic edge in the play. The writer has described it as a tragic farce".



Actors of Molina's calibre are always trying to make the work of prime importance. They strive to make it better, so when I asked if he has any challenges in playing this role, he was forthright. "The biggest challenge is always to bring the play to an audience in a relevant and immediate way." He added with humor, "The next challenge for the actor is always the same...the next job!"



What does the play convey to the audience? "The message is whatever the audience take away with them. Theatre is not a messaging service, but it can shine a light not seen before."



Stellar director Jessica Kubzansky is on board to Molina's delight. " Jessica is a brilliant and experienced director with a keen ear for the subtle nuances in Florian Zeller's dialogue. She is truly collaborative, and encourages actors to bring ideas and suggestions to the process."



The play, which is translated by Christopher Hampton, won the 2014 Molière Award, and was nominated for the Evening Standard Theatre Award, Olivier Award for Best New Play, and Tony Award for Best Play.



Molina is joined by Sue Cremin as "Anne;" Michael Manuel as "Pierre;" Pia Shah as "Laura;" Hugo Armstrong as "Man;" and Lisa Renee Pitts as "Woman."



When askd to talk about the cast, Molina had this to say, "The whole cast is amazing. Talented and bright, it's a pleasure to be part of this wonderful ensemble."



(photo credit: Paisley Smith)

The Father plays February 5 - March 1, 2020 at the Pasadena Playhouse

to purchase tix, call 626-356-7529 or go to: pasadenaplayhouse.org org





