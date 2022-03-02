BWW Interview: Abigail Stewart's SILENT SKY's Not Her Limit

Theatre 40's next production of their current season - Lauren Gunderson's Silent Sky - opens March 17, 2022. Ann Hearn Tobolowsky directs the cast of Marie Broderick, Dalen Carson, Tammy Mora, Abigail Stewart and Amy Tolsky. I had the chance to throw out a couple of questions to Abigail.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Abigail!

What cosmic forces first brought you together with this Theatre 40 production of Silent Sky?

Curiosity. I was missing theater as a whole and decided to look up well known theaters in the L.A. area... and something about Theater 40 really stood out. For one, it's known for producing period plays (which are my personal favorite) and that they have been around for a very long time. I emailed David Stafford and he sent over the Silent Sky script. I had no idea I would end up auditioning for it and then being casted. But I connected with it right away.

Any particular direction that director Ann Hearn Tobolowsky gave you really resonates with you?

All of what she says I take as little golden nuggets. She has so much passion when giving direction. I think the note that I always hear in my head when rehearsing is "Stay grounded in truth. Always be truthful." It's a hard one. Simple. But probably the most important thing to bring to a role.

When did you start rehearsals?

We began with a read-through at Ann's house on January 30th!

What would your three-line pitch of Silent Sky be?

Written in 2015, Silent Sky tells the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and her associates. The play is a great representation of the trials and tribulations of the repression of women in science at the time. She gave us the tools to map out the universe, and her discovery changed the future of astronomy as we know it!

Did you know of Henrietta Leavitt before being cast as her?

I did not know of Henrietta before the play. And I think she's someone important who gets lost in history for many. We should be learning more about these very important female astronomers and other women in science.

If you were to submit Henrietta on an online dating site, what qualities of hers would you list?

I think I'd definitely add that she is very educated - a scholar. She has a witty charm. She loves things to be simple - just a night out for dinner or drinks would be nice. Looking for someone who enjoys deep conversation about life and knowing anything about astronomy is a plus! Not looking for anything serious.

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

She is a workaholic. She's generally more focused on work than anything else - so she can't promise commitment to much outside of her studies. She is a bit ... what's the word - "un-fun"? A very literal and factual person - not that she can't have fun or be funny. But she's such a serious individual that she forgets to enjoy herself sometimes.

As a student at Ardmore High in Ardmore, Oklahoma, did you always envision yourself pursuing your acting career in Los Angeles?

Yes! From the time I started high school, I knew I wouldn't probably stay in Oklahoma. In my last year of high school, my drama coach was the one that began getting me prepared for acting school auditions out here in L.A. I had a lot of support coming out here in the beginning.

Any particular lesson you've learned at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts that you've already put to successful use?

Oh, gosh! I learned everything I know about character development and moment-to-moment work on stage. They gave me the tools that I now use on my own - sometimes I still have to be reminded. Always learning. But they created my foundation. Very grateful for my experience at the Academy.

What helpful tips would you pass onto a budding actor new to L.A.?

Get into theater! Theater is so educational and enlightening. There's nothing like it. You will continue to grow and learn every time you're on a stage. It's such an exciting and fun environment to play in!

What's in the near future after Silent Sky for Abigail Stewart?

I would love to continue doing work with Theater 40 and be a part of the company and to just help out in any way I can!

Thank you again, Abigail! I look forward to meeting your Henrietta.