BWW Interview: ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Being Fierce With Christmas

Broadway powerhouse Michael James Scott has been making the most creative use of his no-live-theatre times prepping his album A Fierce Christmas for its December 7th release. In this interview, Michael discusses what influenced his Christmas spirit and how Broadway legends Ann Reinking and Ben Vereen touched his theatrical life.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Michael!

So what have you been doing to keep creative and sane? Making final touch-ups on A Fierce Christmas?

I've been taking it day by day and really trying to be ok with where I am at each day. I've taught lots of Zoom masterclasses, and virtual benefits and virtual concerts, and cooked way too much food!! Of course, I've been consumed with A Fierce Christmas and getting that to the level I wanted it to be to share with the world.

What was your lightbulb moment to start creating this Christmas collection?

This year has been beyond tough for us all, there's a racial awakening, we're still fighting for equality and diversity and inclusivity, and we're in the middle of a Pandemic. This idea came out of the need for light... so I'm protesting with Joy! If there's one thing I know in this time of such a divided nation is that fierce Holiday music can bring us together.

What was your thinking in your selection of songs to include?

I wanted to take songs and honor the classic holiday tunes and infuse Broadway, Big Band, Gospel and Funk, and, of course, some fierceness in them!

How many pieces do you have backing you in "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"? Sounds like a full orchestra.

I don't even know technically how many, it's basically that though!!!

Who are your backup singers? People you auditioned or vocalists you've worked with before?

My backup singer is a wonderful vocalist from my hometown of Orlando Florida named Vanessa Quillalo, and my music producer Chet Gass!

What was the first Christmas song that made an impression on you?

I have two... "Have yourself a merry little Christmas" and "This Christmas."

You started your acting in your youth. Tell us about the first commercial you booked.

I started as a child actor. My mom and I had no idea what we were doing... hahaha! But I use to play the tuba in middle school, and I ended booking a commercial for a bank that needed a kid who could play the tuba. (THIS IS A TRUE STORY). Hahaha!

What lessons from Ann Reinking and her Broadway Theatre Project did you learn and consistently adhere to, to this day?

I didn't know it at the time because I was too young and I was able to just be myself around such a legend. But it was the discipline from that old school way of training that really was just invaluable to me. Also the idea of being an open artist who was a team player, and always prepared, and never mark! Those were incredible lessons that I am beyond thankful for that laid down such a strong foundation for me

You were the standby for Ben Vereen in the international tour of FOSSE. Did you ever go on?

I was, and I was so young. It was my first big professional theatre gig out of college. I did go on and, in fact, Ben Vereen took a show off while my family were in town visiting, so I could go on. And he not only paid for them all to come to the show, he sat with them to watch!

Any fun memories of working with Ben Vereen? Did he give you any advice?

I have so many memories, but I think my favorite memory was us sitting on the stage in the middle of the day while no one was in the theatre but the two of us, and we meditated and talked about life and the art form! It was surreal and such an incredibly impactful time on me and how it shaped myself as an artist.

Have you ever counted the number of performances that you played Genie in ALADDIN?

I've never counted... I gotta do that!!!

Did your standby ever go on for you?

Yes, I have two fierce standbys and there have been times when I've had to be out of the show for press or different things. The show was in great hands with them.

What was your most memorable audience/fan interaction as Genie?

I think the most memorable was opening night in Sydney, Australia!! It was a moment I'll never forget in my life because of the energy coming from the stage, as well as the audience, and what it meant to be a man of color leading a show internationally in an iconic role!

What do you wish for Christmas?

That we can take some joy into 2021, and that there's grace for growth!!

Thank you again, Michael! I wish you success with your A Fierce Christmas and a healthy New Year!

A Fierce Christmas will be available December 7, 2020 on all streaming platforms just in time for the holidays.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles