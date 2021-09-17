BWW Feature: VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE by Kentwood Players Opens 9/17

During the past year's shutdown, Kentwood Players has been diligently working on significant repairs, renovations, and upgrades to the Westchester Playhouse. This work, along with new protocols, ensures the comfort, well-being, and safety of our patrons as they return to live indoor theater again at our over 60-year-old gem. Improvements include a new CDC compliant and NEBB certified air balanced HVAC system with MERV-13 filters and BiPolar Ionization installed throughout the building, new floors and improved ventilation in bathrooms, a resurfaced roof with new gutters and downspouts, upgraded electrical and lighting, and a welcome remodel to the upstairs Green Room rehearsal hall, dressing rooms and backstage area.

Vanya and Sonia are shocked at Masha and Spike's behavior. (from left: Sarilee Kahn, Giovanni Navarro, Chris Morrison, Valerie Sullivan) Photo by Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

To celebrate our reopening, Kentwood Players, one of the longest continuously operating Los Angeles theater groups, is pleased to present VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, a comedy by Christopher Durang, opening Friday, September 17 through Sunday, October 10, 2021 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm.

The Kentwood Players cast of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE features (from left) Chris Morrison (Vanya), Valerie Sullivan (Sonia), Sarilee Kahn (Masha) and Giovanni Navarro (Spike), dressed for a costume party.

Photo by Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

Originally slated to open in March 2020, the cast has been rehearsing virtually since the shutdown began immediately after their final dress rehearsal, and is very excited to finally be back onstage inside the newly refurbished Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Los Angeles, CA 90045. This is a non-equity/all-volunteer production directed by Susan Stangl, produced by Alison Boole and Myron Klafter for Kentwood Players by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

The VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE cast features (from left): Isabella Petrini (Nina), Chris Morrison (Vanya), Valerie Sullivan (Sonia), Jeff Dewitt (Spike), Sarilee Kahn (Masha), Giovanni Navarro (Spike) and Susan Stangl (Cassandra). Photo by Shari Barrett

Cassandra is frustrated that no one heeds her visions of the future. "How can I keep all these thoughts in my head when I see calamity and colossus lumbering up the walkway?"

Photo by Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

Christopher Durang's hilarious comedy VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE received multiple theatrical honors, including the Tony Award for Best Play in 2013. Set in rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Vanya and his adopted sister Sonia live a quiet life in the farmhouse where they grew up and cared for their elderly parents, while mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities.

Casandra (Susan Stangl) tries to convince Vanya and Sonia (Chris Morrison and Valerie Sullivan) that there is trouble on the horizon. "I see visions, shadows of what lies ahead. It is my curse to see these shadows and my duty to warn you."

Photo by Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

When their often-wrong, fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with her young, sexy, boy toy, Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. With wit and absurdity, the toils and troubles of celebrity, social networking, and age combine into a laugh-out-loud comedy that will tickle your funny bone and stimulate your mind.

A total of 16 performances will take place over the four-weekend run on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, please email the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or call (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates. Available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance.

Vanya and Sonia don't share Nina's youthful enthusiasm for costume parties. (from left): Chris Morrison, Isabella Petrini, Valerie Sullivan. Photo by Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

Please note: Everyone (12 years of age and older) who enters the Westchester Playhouse must show proof of vaccination and properly wear a face mask for admittance. Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns now restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence due to the new Metro train station crossing. So please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

Everyone except Masha asks Spike to " just put your clothes back on, for God's sake." (from left): Sarilee Kahn, Valerie Sullivan, Jeff DeWitt, Chris Morrison, Isabella Petrini. Photo by Gloria Luz Estela Ramirez-Plunkett

*Jeff DeWitt will be playing the role of SPIKE in the following performances:

Saturday, 9/18 at 2 pm

Saturday, 9/25 at 8 pm

Sunday, 10/3 at 2 pm

Friday, 10/8 at 8 pm

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube at www.youtube.com/kentwoodplayers