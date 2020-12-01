BWW Feature: Torrance Theatre Company Completes its First PLAY-AT-HOME Series in December

Torrance Theatre Company is completing its first PLAY-AT-HOME series of online theatrical experiences, designed to entertain audiences during the stay-at-home orders. All productions are performed live onstage within the theater while observing all COVID-19 restrictions, and recorded for broadcast.

Company members volunteer their time and talent in all capacities (actors, directors, designers, and technical crew) to bring these plays to life via online platforms, which patrons can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Buying a ticket means you are assisting in "keeping the lights on" at 1316 Cabrillo Ave., where Torrance Theatre Company looks forward to welcoming you back to their theater space in 2021.

Tickets are $20 per show at www.TorranceTheatreCompany.com/playathome with no restrictions on the number of viewers at each location. After purchasing, an online link to the play will be sent via email. If you have questions, please call (424) 243-6882.

The final three plays presented in December include:

• Beyond Glory by Stephen Lang from book by Larry Smith, premieres on Sunday, December 6th at 6pm, then streams for 24-hours beginning at midnight on Saturday, December 12. Directed by Cary Jordahl, the cast features Bobby Borich, Jonathan Fisher, Nathan Gebhard, Blessing Oluwole, Frank Pepito, and Johnathan Strand.

• Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry, premieres on Sunday, December 13th at 6pm, then streams for 24-hours beginning at midnight on Saturday, December 19. Directed by Rachel Baumsten, the cast features Gary Kresca, Catherine Rahm, and Terry Woodberry.

• A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, Music by Kevin Connors, premieres on Sunday, December 20th at 6pm, then streams for 24-hours beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 24. Directed by Glenn Kelman, the cast features Tim Blake, Linda Borc, Nathan Gebhard, Cindy Shields, Perry Shields, and Amanda Webb.

The Torrance Theatre Company is a program of the Cultural Services Division of the Torrance Community Services Department. www.TorranceCA.Gov. Sponsored in part by Friends of Torrance Theatre Company.

