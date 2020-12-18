BWW Feature: THIS WEEKEND at Kentwood Players

It's going to be a very busy weekend on December 19 and 20 for Kentwood Players with our 8th Annual Coat Drive taking place at the Westchester Playhouse, Zoom Auditions for "Surf's Up," Virtual Theater Series Zoom plays "Recipe" and "Together, Apart" along with our KP Live interview series on the Kentwood Players You Tube channel. Join us at youtube.com/kentwoodplayers.

This Saturday, December 19 from 10am-Noon is your last opportunity to donate new or gently used Coats, Jackets, and Sweaters for Men, Women, and Children in the 8th Annual Kentwood Kares Coat Drive, with all donations delivered by Kentwood Players to the Los Angeles Mission. Kentwood Players members will be on site during those two hours to accept your donations. But if you cannot make it to the Westchester Playhouse at 8301 Hindry Avenue, LA 90045 this Saturday during that time, donations may be left in the designated box on the Westchester Playhouse front patio anytime through Sunday, Dec. 20.

And this weekend in the Kentwood Players VIRTUAL THEATER SERIES: Auditions for "Surf's Up" - Final Streaming Performances of "Recipe" - And the Premiere of "Together, Apart"

Saturday, December 19 at 1:00pm: Director Alison Boole is holding AUDITIONS for the upcoming Zoom comedy "Surf's Up" by Ken Levine. Those interested in auditioning can email Alison at aehb@aol.com and provide their picture and resume, and Alison will provide the Zoom call information once you contact her. The two characters are: PETER: 50's, youthful, with a real zest for life (surfer) and WENDY: 20's smart, funny, ambitious (Peter's daughter). Synopsis: Peter announces to his Millennial daughter, Wendy that he has quit his job and is going on an "endless summer" to surf around the world. And he invites her to shake up her button-down life and join him.

Watch all Kentwood Players Virtual Theater Series Plays and KP Live Interviews at YouTube.com/KentwoodPlayers

Streaming through Sunday, December 20: "Recipe" written by Robert Weibezahl and directed by Sam Gianfala. The cast features Xavier J. Bush, Mirai Booth-Ong, Joanna Churgin, Martin Feldman, and Silas Quinn as a family of five chatting on Zoom about the upcoming holidays and how to celebrate them together. But when the discussion turns to who will be preparing the family's favorite dessert, the mood certainly changes! Come learn the secret ingredient for families... and possibly cheesecake.

Premiering Sunday, December 20 at 8:15pm after KP Live at 7pm: "Together, Apart" written by Cassidy Kepp and directed by George Kondreck features Jenny Boone, Stanley Brown and Grace McLaughlin. It centers around Grace, whose Zoom call to her parents to let them know she wants to move back home to isolate with them winds up revealing more than she could have ever expected.

Kentwood Players is currently organizing major renovations to the Westchester Playhouse in preparation for welcoming audiences back inside as soon as it is safe to continue presenting great live theater in our community. Please stay in touch with us by visiting our You Tube channel, connecting with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or attending our group meetings on Zoom on the third Wednesday of each month. For more information, please visit www.kentwoodplayers.org or email pr@kentwoodplayers.org.