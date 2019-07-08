BROAD FEST Returns To The Broad Stage

The Broad Stage's annual Broad Fest returns on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2:00pm - 7:00pm. This free, all-ages festival features music and dancing, activities for kids and adults, plus sweets and food available for purchase. Start on the plaza, groove with a live DJ or make an art project, then explore the lobby, theaters and Music Hall for an array of performances and activities to pique your creative spirit and celebrate the arts in your community.



DJ Anthony Valadez brings his musical flare to this year's festival between exuberant performances by Boogaloo Assassins, serving up Latin funk inspired by Latin soul and salsa, presented with the generous support of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl; She Sings She Swings, a young swing band influenced by French guitarist Django Reinhardt and American singers The Andrews Sisters and Ella Fitzgerald; Viver Brasil will captivate audiences with their irrepressible blend of bold Afro-Brazilian dance, music and exuberant physicality (they will perform on the mainstage February 8, 2020). The Edye Second Space will feature inter-generational dance workshops with Family Dance Jam and Arthur Murray Dance Centers, the premier ballroom studio in Santa Monica. Meet up in the lobby for a tour of Stage or enjoy a "house concert" by musicians from Elemental Music or the SMC Music Department.



Hit + Run Live Screen Printing will be back offering original t-shirt designs, reDiscover will stir creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials, Crayon Collection, Paint:Lab and The Broad Stage Education & Community Programs will each offer art making booths.



Treats frozen yogurt will be back plus Japanese Happy Food and Takuma's Burger from the Sunseeker Food Truck Collective. The Broad Stage lobby concessions will also be open to purchase snacks, beer and wine throughout the day.



Admission is free; for information, a complete festival line-up and suggested RSVP, please visit thebroadstage.org/broadfest.





