BOOMBOX IN THE PARK to Feature Special Guest Peanut Butter Wolf (Stones Throw Records) & More

Levitt LA & Boombox will present "Boombox In The Park" featuring special guests Peanut Butter Wolf (Stones Throw Records) & DJ Nu-Mark (Jurassic 5) + the Boombox Soundsystem (Inka One + Ben Diggin + Analog)!

Boombox:

Since September 2, 2006, Boombox has provided a home for Los Angeles hip hop lovers to gather every first Saturday of the month and celebrate the genre's most respected DJs and producers. Celebrating their 15-year anniversary in 2021, they've gained a faithful following of music aficionados who all share one common trait: the love of hip hop culture.

Residents Inka One, Ben Diggin, and Analog have created a Signature Sound and energy that is authentic, inclusive, and fiercely committed to promoting the culture and artistry that hip hop has blessed us with. For the past 15 years, Boombox has given Los Angeles a home for hip hop connoisseurs who understand the importance of the DJ. Since its inception, their mission has remained pure: to provide an honest hip hop/DJ-centric night that caters to the working-class crowd. No frills, no shiny aesthetics; just the music, and DJ talent, speaking for themselves

Boombox has made an indelible impact on Los Angeles' rich music culture and has introduced audiences to some of Los Angeles' finest, such as Flying Lotus and Blu, while simultaneously giving Angelenos an opportunity to catch hip hop legends like Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Ali Shaheed Muhammed, 9th Wonder, Marley Marl, Stretch & Bobbito, Mix Master Mike, & countless others. Boombox is a destination for the world's best hip hop DJs to come play the music they love; it's as simple as that.

In a time fraught with division, Boombox stands tall as a Los Angeles staple where old friends unite, where new ones are made, and where all are welcomed and invited to experience a special night where the hip hop DJ shines.

Peanut Butter Wolf:



Peanut Butter Wolf is a Los Angeles-based DJ, producer, and founder of independent record label, Stones Throw Records. As a high school student, he began spinning and making hip hop beats in 1984 and later launched his label in 1996. Through Stones Throw, he developed the careers of Madlib, J Dilla, Quasimoto, Madvillain, Dam-Funk, Mayer Hawthorne, Knxledge, Mndsgn, Anderson .Paak, to name a few. Well-known for his vast record collection, themed vinyl sets, and unique VJ sets, his shows span the decades featuring a variety of genres highlighting rare and vintage beats and footage.

DJ Nu-Mark:



You don't mess around when labeling someone as a musical pioneer; it's a dangerous path to tread. When it comes to the name DJ Nu-Mark however, it's a safe bet. As a Producer, turntablist, and member of the legendary hip hop group Jurassic 5, DJ Nu-Mark is considered one of the most innovative on the scene. He continually showcases his expanding taste in music through live sets and DJ streams where he displays rare covers, multi-track edits, and performs his children's musical toy set.

Inka One:

An avid disc-jockey, vinyl collector, party promoter, and headband advocate, Los Angeles native Inka One doesn't care what trend the masses are flocking to this week. A 20+ year DJ veteran, his signature blend of proper hip hop, future beats, & dusty breaks, has brought him from tiny mid-city dive bars to rowdy festival stages in France to the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall. His monthly party, Boombox, has been bringing the real to DTLA's Chinatown district since 2006. Whether on the dancefloor or through your headphones, if soulful music moves you, he's got the goods.

Ben Diggin:



Based in Southern California, Ben Diggin is a co-founder and resident DJ of Boombox. His style is influenced by all the great DJs and musicians to come out of the West Coast. A collector of vinyl for over 24 years, Ben is a brand ambassador/collaborator with Damir Brand which specializes in creating unique 45RPM record adapters. Currently you can catch him spinning every Friday night at Porch & Swing in OC and every 1st Saturday at Boombox in Chinatown, Los Angeles.

Analog:



With over 20 years' experience, Deejay Analog is a veteran whose skills have earned him the respect of turntablist legends. With his deep musical selections and intricate cuts, Analog has evolved from a student of DJ culture into one of the scene's brightest innovators. In 2021 he was handpicked to join the staff at Los Angeles' premier DJ school: the Beat Junkie Institute of Sound. Known for his meticulous scratching and seamless juggling, Analog infuses his artistry as a turntablist into sets that create unforgettable musical experiences that keep audiences connected through movement.

One of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

Performance Details:

July 16, 2022

7:00pm - 10:00pm

All programs are Free:

Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube Channel, Facebook & Twitch.

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720

Social Media Channels:

