BOMBSHELL: THE RAQUEL WELCH COLLECTION Smashes Expectations at Julien's Auctions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Julien's Auctions, the industry-leading Hollywood auction house, concluded “BOMBSHELL: THE Raquel Welch Collection” and sold all of the nearly 500 marquee items owned by the legendary beauty and Golden Globe Award-winning trailblazer, Friday, April 12th live in Los Angeles and online at Julien's Auctions. Costumes, accessories, awards, memorabilia and a 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Convertible from the pop culture icon and one of Hollywood's most famous sex symbols, known for her iconic roles in Fantastic Voyage, Hannie Caulder, Myra Breckinridge, The Three Musketeers, and One Million Years B.C. drew collectors and fans bidding in Julien's Studios and around the world in a frenzy that achieved a total of $1.08 million, three and a half times the high estimate.

A necklace worn by a ravishing Raquel Welch in all her splendour and in one of her most iconic photos, stunned once again as today's top selling item. The turquoise and silver squash blossom necklace, in the style developed by the Navajo and adopted by other Southwestern tribes including the Zuni and Hopi, worn by Raquel Welch to the June 23, 1970 New York City premiere of her film Myra Breckinridge and taken during a 1970 photo shoot with celebrity photographer Terry O'Neill sold for an astonishing $195,000, one hundred ninety-five times its original estimate of $1,000.

A 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Convertible owned and driven by Raquel Welch revved up the auction realizing $104,000 (estimate: $70,000- $100,000). The vehicles features a 4.7 liter V8 Biturbo engine that is mated to a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission, producing 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque and a Polar White exterior, with Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa leather interior and Black Ash Wood trim, accompanied by the original window sticker when Welch purchased the vehicle from Mercedes-Benz of Encino.

Raquel Welch's 1975 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in The Three Musketeers stole the spotlight with a realized price of $26,000, eight and half times the original estimate of $3,000.

A two-piece bikini-style costume worn by Raquel Welch when she portrayed Lillian Lust in the 1967 comedy Bedazzled sold for an astonishing $22,750, forty-five and half times its estimate of $500. Both the top and bottom are covered in clear plastic sequins and the bottom front features long strands of clear plastic beads.

A group of diamond and 14k yellow gold engagement rings worn by Raquel Welch during her marriage to actor and restaurateur, Richie Palmer sold for $19,500, well over estimate of $10,000.

A large painting of a woman "pigmentation on cork" by Jamali Faiz Aqdas Hussain Khanjamali Yousafza sold for $19,500, nearly ten times its estimate of $2,000.

The most iconic image of Welch's career that became a cultural phenomenon as one of the biggest pinup posters of all time was celebrated in today's sale of her One Million Years B.C. style suede and faux fur bikini worn by Welch in her stage show and on her 1974 television special Really, Raquel which sold for $13,000, an astounding twenty-six times the original estimate of $500. A personally-owned framed photo of Raquel Welch wearing the doe skin bikini from the prehistoric epic film also sold for $4,550, forty-five times the original estimate of $100.

A shimmering Bob Mackie halter-neck dress embellished with gold, silver-tone, copper and dark brown sequins and rhinestones with sheer chiffon cutouts and a flame hem worn by Raquel Welch during a number of appearances, including her 1970s stage show and her 1978 appearance on The Muppet Show sold for $16,250, eight times its original estimate of $2,000. Superstar Ryan Gosling claimed that Welch was his first crush and seeing her perform in this dress on The Muppet Show partially provided early inspiration for him to become an actor.

Other highlights included: a La Jolla High School 1958 Diploma of Graduation, granted to Jo-Raquel Tejada (Raquel Welch) accompanied by her senior year report card sold for $3,250, over sixteen times its estimate of $200.

A beaded one-piece costume worn by Welch in a photo shoot, circa 1970, with Terry O'Neill in which Raquel Welch stripped out of a gorilla suit to reveal a blonde afro wig and a custom-made, nude-illusion, burlesque leotard with handset embellishments sold for $10,400, thirty-four times its estimate of $300.

Welch's Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust stainless steel and yellow 18k gold wristwatch sold for $16,250, over sixteen times its estimate of $1,000.

A rare Louis Vuitton Monogram train vanity case made by The French Company, circa late 1970s-early 1980s; accompanied by an Air France luggage tag inscribed "Raquel Welch / Bev Hills / 90210 Calif. / USA." with notable wear due to extensive personal use as Welch's cosmetics travel case sold for $9,100, ninety-one times its estimate of $100.

A portrait by American artist Clayton LaFevre depicting Raquel Welch wearing blue workout attire signed and dated "Clayton 84" sold for $3,900, nearly twenty times its estimate of $200.

Welch's Elsa Peretti Tiffany & Co. Silver bone cuff bracelet worn on many events, photoshoots, and on stage such as The Movies magazine launch party on June 20, 1983 at Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York City, and the "Hands Across America" event on May 25, 1986 on the RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach, California, sold for $8,890, nearly fifteen times its estimate of $600.

Welch's twice signed 1970 passport sold for $5,850, nearly ten times its estimate of $600.

Welch's Myra Breckinridge style bathing suit costume worn on Really, Raquel television special sold for $5,850, eleven times its estimate of $500.

Julien's Auctions

For the moments that matter.

You know that moment when the lights dim, right before your favorite band starts playing? Or that feeling right before the credits roll on a movie that changed your whole world in an instant? The air is charged with anticipation and words are never going to do it justice because you just really had to be there.

At Julien's, we exist to bring those moments back into your life through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with discerning collectors, our auctions make culture pop with the promise of discovery and reconnection. From Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain-from LA to the world, we are where originals find their kind.