BOLLYWOOD KITCHEN Extended At Geffen Playhouse

Sri Rao's Bollywood Kitchen, a show inspired by his cookbook of the same name, has been extended through March 6 at Geffen Playhouse.

In this interactive production, Rao invites us to prepare a homemade Indian meal along with him, drawing on the recipes that were staples at his family's table.

As we join him in cooking these delicious dishes in our very own kitchens, Rao interweaves the story of his parents immigrating to America, the joy and nourishment that Bollywood musicals brought to his whole family, and the culinary traditions they shared.

Mouthwatering flavors come together with the colorful exuberance of Bollywood films to create a festive and fun virtual experience about rediscovering the comforts of home.

Tickets are currently priced at $40.00 - $175.00 per household. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.