Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BOLLYWOOD KITCHEN Extended At Geffen Playhouse

Now extended through Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Jan. 22, 2021  

BOLLYWOOD KITCHEN Extended At Geffen Playhouse

Sri Rao's Bollywood Kitchen, a show inspired by his cookbook of the same name, has been extended through March 6 at Geffen Playhouse.

In this interactive production, Rao invites us to prepare a homemade Indian meal along with him, drawing on the recipes that were staples at his family's table.

As we join him in cooking these delicious dishes in our very own kitchens, Rao interweaves the story of his parents immigrating to America, the joy and nourishment that Bollywood musicals brought to his whole family, and the culinary traditions they shared.

Mouthwatering flavors come together with the colorful exuberance of Bollywood films to create a festive and fun virtual experience about rediscovering the comforts of home.

Tickets are currently priced at $40.00 - $175.00 per household. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez
Dara Adler
Dara Adler


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows
Lesli Margherita to Appear on KPFK Radios ARTS IN REVIEW Photo

Lesli Margherita to Appear on KPFK Radio's ARTS IN REVIEW

The Music Center And Dublab Launch A Quiet Scene: L.A. Film Project Photo

The Music Center And Dublab Launch 'A Quiet Scene: L.A.' Film Project

CAP UCLA Presents Fourth Installment of L.A. OMNIBUS With Omar Offendum and Thanks Joey Photo

CAP UCLA Presents Fourth Installment of L.A. OMNIBUS With Omar Offendum and Thanks Joey

REDCAT Presents Closing Weekend of the 17th Annual NOW Festival Photo

REDCAT Presents Closing Weekend of the 17th Annual NOW Festival


More Hot Stories For You

  • Inatel Trinity Theater Suspends Activity Until February 2021
  • Companhia Nacional de Bailado Presents TRABALHOS DE CASA
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!