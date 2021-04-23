BLACK FEMINIST VIDEO GAME and More Announced as Part of Center Theatre Group Digital Programming

Center Theatre Group has announced their Digital Stage schedule for April 26 - May 2, 2021. The Civilians' digital premiere production of "Black Feminist Video Game" by Darrel Alejandro Holneswill stream at 5 pm from Tuesday, April 27 through Sunday, May 2. On-demand viewing of a captured performance will be available from May 2 at 9 pm through May 9, 2021, at 8:59 pm. All times Pacific. Tickets, priced at $10, can be purchased at CTGLA.org/BlackFeministVideoGame.

Following close on the heels of The Civilians' innovative smash hit "Russian Troll Farm," which was heralded by The New York Times as one of the best shows of 2020, "Black Feminist Video Game" centers on Jonas, a biracial teenager with autism. Jonas broadcasts all aspects of his life online, including a disastrous first date with his crush, Nicole. Desperate to regain her affections, he dusts off a long-ignored gift from his mother-a classic 2D "Black feminist video game"-hopeful that the game will grant him the key to winning Nicole back. But Jonas soon discovers that, with only the Game Master and his friend Sabine to guide him, he must confront his own misperceptions of the women in his (real) life, or risk losing not only the game but also his first chance at love.

In this mashup of live performance, video game design and online interaction, Jonas and Sabine stream their play, video-chat with each other and find their path through the game together. Along the way, at-home viewers will help (or hinder!) their progress by responding in real time to the choices they make.

Developed in The Civilians' R&D Group, where Holnes is a former member, "Black Feminist Video Game" is directed by Victoria Collado and features an original video game created by Ché Rose and Jocelyn Short of Cookout Games.

Currently Available On Demand:

Center Theatre Group, The Fire This Time Festival and Watts Village Theater Company present the second episode of Not a Moment, But a Movement titled "Black Nourishment" premiered April 15 and is available on demand through June 15, 2021. The video is offered free to the public through April 30 in honor of National Poetry Month after which it will remain free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and cost $10 for all others. Not a Moment, But a Movement "Black Nourishment" will be available at www.CTGLA.org/NotAMoment.

Part of a series of events that amplifies and centers Black artists, the second episode of Not a Moment But a Movement, "Black Nourishment," is directed by Tyrone Davis and Bruce A. Lemon Jr and introduced by Ron Cephas Jones. "Black Nourishment" features the jazz-tinged hip-hop music of LA-based Sugi Dakksperforming with Jarren Heidelberg (drums), Josh Howard (bass), Aaron Mastin (keys) and Terall Whitehead (guitar) as well as the work of spoken word artists and muralists from throughout the United States. Three Los Angeles-based spoken word artists, Tru Sound, Yazmin Monet Watkins and Alyesha Wise, perform on the stage of the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Other spoken word artists include Atlanta's Royce Hall and Jali Ajani Nafula; Cleveland's Siaara Freeman and Chris Webb; and Oakland's Prentice Powell and Shawn William - each performing in front of a mural from their own hometown including works by Donald Black Jr, Andre "Natty Rebel" Jones, Brandan "BMike" Odums, Sachi Rome and Keli Walker.

Associated Content for "Not a Moment, But a Movement"

"Sustaining the Movement: Elevating Black Artists," a panel for this second episode of Not a Moment, But a Movement was held on April 15 and is available on demand at www.youtube.com/watch?v=zk3le2gZlf4&t=67s. Panelists include Zhailon Levingston (Broadway Advocacy Coalition), Jamila Webb (First Fifteen), and Courtney Peck (Cast Black Talent) and moderator Bruce A. Lemon, Jr (Watts Village Theater).

The Stratford Festival's "Antony and Cleopatra" premiered February 11 and is available on demand through May 12, 2021. The lavish Stratford Festival film is free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others at www.ctgla.org/StratfordAntonyAndCleopatra.

Reason and judgement prove no match for the tsunami of mutual passion engulfing Mark Antony, one of the three joint rulers of the Roman republic, and Cleopatra, the seductive queen of Egypt. Surrendering everything to their desires, they open the floodgates to a civil conflict that will shake the very foundations of their world.

Directed by Gary Griffin, "Antony and Cleopatra" is one of five Shakespeare plays captured at North America's leading classical theatre company which will be presented on CTG's Digital Stage.

The Stratford Festival's "King Lear" premiered March 11 and is available on demand through June 9, 2021. The lavish Stratford Festival film is free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/videos/the-stratford-festival-king-lear/.

An aging monarch resolves to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, with consequences he little expects. His reason shattered in the storm of violent emotion that ensues, with his very life hanging in the balance, Lear loses everything that has defined him as a king - and thereby discovers the essence of his own humanity.

Directed by Antoni Cimolino, "King Lear" is one of five Shakespeare plays captured at North America's leading classical theatre company which will be presented on CTG's Digital Stage.

The Stratford Festival's "Macbeth" premiered April 8 and is available on demand through July 7, 2021. The lavish Stratford Festival film is free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others at www.CTGLA.org/StratfordMacbeth.

Surrender to a haunting story of ambition and its dark consequences, as a military hero and his wife conspire to seize the throne of Scotland.

Directed by Antoni Cimolino, produced for film by Barry Avrich and directed for film by Shelagh O'Brien, "Macbeth" is one of five Shakespeare plays captured at North America's leading classical theatre company which will be presented on CTG's Digital Stage.

"Until the Flood" premiered November 15 and is available until 2023. This video is free to the public at www.ctgla.org/UntilTheFloodALLARTS.

"Until the Flood" which was performed at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in January, 2020, explores a community in turmoil following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Written and performed by Dael Orlandersmith and directed by Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Neel Keller, "Until the Flood" draws on Orlandersmith's interviews with residents across the Greater St. Louis area to create composite characters that reflect a wide range of perspectives and experiences of race to discuss the roots of unrest and the search for healing.

"Until the Flood," was originally commissioned and produced by The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and subsequently produced around the United States and in Ireland, Scotland and England, with the same performer, director and creative team. Center Theatre Group partnered with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Portland Center Stage and Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to present the All Arts televised streaming production of "Until the Flood." The presentation uses video footage from the Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre production.

Associated Content for "Until the Flood"

Conversation with Dael Orlandersmith, Neel Keller and Student Artists

Center Theatre Group hosted a conversation with "Until the Flood" writer/performer Dael Orlandersmith, director Neel Keller and student artists representing theatres across the country. Moderated by Center Theatre Group's Teaching Artist, Christine Breihan. Participating student artists include Alex W. (Milwaukee Repertory), Fletcher J. and Sonia-Sofia R. (Center Theatre Group), Mikayla A. (Portland Center Stage), Ariel B. (Goodman Theatre) and Marie-Antoinette B. (Denver Center for the Performing Arts). The discussion is free to the public and available at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/videos/writerperformer-dael-orlandersmith-and-director-neel-keller/