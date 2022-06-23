BEDTIME STORIES (AS TOLD BY OUR DAD) (WHO MESSED THEM UP) Comes to the Morgan-Wixson Theatre Next Month

It's Dad's turn to tell his three rambunctious kids their bedtime stories, but when he gets fuzzy on the details, the classics get creative: a prince with a snoring problem spices up The Princess and The Pea, The Boy Who Cried Wolf cries dinosaur instead, and Rumpelstiltskin helps turn all that pesky gold into straw.

Under the direction of Heidi Dotson, these creative tales come to life-and laughter is sure to be heard! This engaging play will be presented as part of Y.E.S. (Youth Education/Entertainment Series) at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd in Santa Monica, from July 9 through July 24, Saturdays & Sundays at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $15/adults, $12/children under 12. Tickets are available online at www.morgan-wixson.org, by phone at 310-828-7519, or by emailing boxoffice@morgan-wixson.org.

Following the sold out run of Frozen, Jr many cast members, like Tegan Blaine, are returning to perform in this hilarious play! Tegan shares, "I am so excited to be in Bedtime Stories after such a great Frozen Jr. experience. But I'll have to warn you, the title is misleading - hopefully no one will be put to sleep during this comedic show!" Another returning cast member, Maia Goldberg, commented, "I have made so many friends in previous shows. I look forward to having that happen again. The closeness we feel as a cast helps us create relationships in the play. Hopefully the audience will feel that too."

The play will be presented with one intermission, and the performers will come out at the end to meet and greet audience members.

The show is suitable for all ages and is especially delightful for any child's first experience seeing live theatre. There are many restaurants within walking distance making this play the perfect event for a day with family and friends. Free parking is available at the nearby Venice Family Clinic, 2509 Pico Blvd.