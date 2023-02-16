BEAUTIFUL, ON YOUR FEET!, and More Set For La Mirada's Upcoming Season

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT have announced the 2022/2023 "Get On Your Feet!" season of shows.

The theatre will open this exceptional season with the Southern California regional premiere of ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, featuring all of your favorite "Miami Sound Machine" songs!

The company will follow that show with another regional premiere: BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical, featuring such classics as "So Far Away," "One Fine Day," You're No Good," and "You've Got a Friend."

The third show is the West Coast premiere of a new musical based on the hit film, MYSTIC PIZZA, featuring feel-good pop hits from the '80s & '90s. Our fourth show is the legendary musical about family, love, and "tradition," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. To close the season, La Mirada will once again take you "under the sea" with a spectacular production of our most popular show ever, an all-new production of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID!

It's a season that will have you "on your feet," standing and cheering at all five of these extraordinary musicals, in our "beautiful" state-of-the-art theatre, which continuously brings you the best theatrical experiences in all of Southern California!

ON YOUR FEET!

The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

October 6 - October 29, 2023 (Press Opening October 7 at 8 pm)

Featuring Music Produced & Recorded by

EMILIO & Gloria Estefan & MIAMI SOUND MACHINE

Book by Alexander Dinelaris

Produced by GFOUR Productions and Evan Bernardin Productions through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals.

Her voice. His vision. Their story. ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan - two people who believed in their talent, their music, and each other - and became an international sensation. Now their triumph is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike.

Exploding with some of the most iconic songs you've loved for years - "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Don't Want to Lose You Now," "1-2-3," and "Coming Out of the Dark" - prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

BEAUTIFUL

The Carole King Musical

November 10 - December 3, 2023 (Press Opening November 11 at 8 pm)

Book by Douglas McGrath

Words & Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King,

Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil

Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Orchestrations, Vocal, and Music Arrangements by Steve Sidwell

Follow the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom - from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics like "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "You've Got a Friend," "So Far Away," "It Might as Well Rain Until September," "Up on the Roof," and "The Loco-motion." Don't miss this smash Broadway hit that ran for 6 years!

MYSTIC PIZZA

January 19 - February 11, 2024 (Press Opening January 20 at 8 pm)

Book by Sandy Rustin

Based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture

With Story and Characters by AMY HOLDEN JONES

A new musical you'll love at first slice! The Julia Roberts movie is now a delightful new show! Based on the classic 1988 movie, MYSTIC PIZZA charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Featuring some of the best pop songs of the '80s and '90s such as "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Addicted to Love," "Small Town," "Hold On," and "Take My Breath Away," MYSTIC PIZZA has all the ingredients for a spectacular new romantic comedy!

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

April 19 - May 12, 2024 (Press Opening April 20 at 8 pm)

Book by Joseph Stein

Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Original Broadway production directed and choreographed

by Jerome Robbins

Originally produced on the New York stage by Harold Prince

Overflowing with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. Our beautiful production will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

THE LITTLE MERMAID

May 31 - June 23, 2024 (Press Opening June 1 at 8 pm)

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater

Book by Doug Wright

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, this perfect for the whole family, fishy-fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and "Part of Your World."