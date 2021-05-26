BEATLES VS. ELVIS - A Musical Showdown Returns To The Duke Energy Center This July

Two rock n' roll legends will face off in a musical showdown on Sunday, July 11 at the Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. It is Liverpool versus Memphis. It is the rock band standard versus the first wave of rock music.

It's Liverpool vs. Memphis, the rock standard vs. the rock n' roll pioneer as the iconic music catalogs of The Beatles and Elvis will go head-to-head in hopes of determining once and for all who claims the title of 'greatest of all time.' The songs from The Beatles and Elvis speak for themselves, and they are forever embedded in our psyche. The show starts at 7:00 pm.

There is no denying that the King and the Fab Four helped shape the early years of rock n' roll. Beatles vs. Elvis - A Musical Showdown gives fans a chance to have their voices heard for this rock n' roll battle.

Formed a decade ago, Abbey Road has quickly established themselves as a premier Beatles tribute band. The quartet consist of Nate Bott (John), Chris Paul Overall (Paul), Doug Courture (George), and Axel Clarke as Ringo. Complete with vintage instruments, tailored costumes, and tight harmonies Abbey Road totally embody the Fab Four making certain to use British accents and humorous quotes Lennon was known to interject between numbers, and "McCartney" (Overall) playing guitar left-handed.

Los Angeles native Scot Bruce has an uncanny resemblance to a young Elvis Presley, and is ideal to representing The King during his 1950's and 60's heyday. Bruce brings three of the most important elements to an Elvis tribute show: a dynamic voice, the ability to rock the guitar, and most importantly the 'Elvis Pelvis', aka Elvis' signature hip-shaking action. With Travis Daggert on electric guitar, Russell Scott on upright bass and Shawn Nourse on drums, the showdown recalls Elvis' early days recording at Sun Records. During the two-hour show,the bands perform three sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an all-out encore involving both bands. There's a lot of good-natured jabbing between the bands as well. The Avondale show is part of a 12 city tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada.

"With more than a 100 hit songs between Elvis and The Beatles it's hard to showcase them all, but I think our show does a nice job of covering their beginning years right up to 1970," said Bruce.

Elvis may be The King, but it's clear The Beatles are rock n' roll royalty. They have more in common than people realize: both energized younger fans and helped create the genre we now call "rock n' roll," both were introduced to America on The Ed Sullivan Show. While The Beatles were clearly influenced by Elvis, it's obvious both bands were further impacted by country, R&B, and the early pioneers of rock n' roll. Their music will live on for eternity. Fans can compare two of the greatest musical catalogues side by side at the July 11 at Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

"It's just a fun time and a cool back-and-forth nonstop show," Overall said.

The show played to a capacity crowd two years ago at the Fletcher Theater.

Calendar: Beatles vs. Elvis - A Musical Showdown returns to the Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, July 11 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $35-$65 and may be purchased online at www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com, by phone at 800.982.2787, and at the Duke Energy Center Box Office. The Fletcher Opera Theater is located at 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC 27601. The show is appropriate for all ages.