BATHROOM STALLS & PARKING LOTS Wins Best LGBT Film At IFS Los Angeles Film Festival

The Castro District in San Francisco is known as an iconic gay neighborhood, and its a setting that gets top billing in Bathroom Stalls & Parking Lots, a daring comedy debut by writer/director Thales Corrêa. Which it has already been successfully proven to drive moviegoers wild as it already nabbed the Audience Award at qFlix Philadelphia, and comes to Los Angeles carrying another laurel as Best LGBT Film for the upcoming IFS Film Festival.

The film follows Brazilian transplant Leo (Corrêa) and his friends take the streets to pursue an American fling. With the help of Grindr, they would do whatever it takes to find the guy, even if that means bar hopping all over Castro, or going deep into bathroom stalls and parking lots of the title.

The hysterical title of the film says a lot of what audiences will encounter, a frantic, gritty, dangerous, and somewhat sexy underground gay world, in THE VOICE of immigrants who aren't shy to speak up in loud Portuguese intertwined with their broken English. The movie takes a hilarious look at the culture of romantic relationships among gay/bisexual male youth in the Castro District. Deeper meaning come through too, as characters explore what it means to date in today's hook-up culture, and how dating apps have turned relationships into disposable and meaningless experiences.

The movie features a soundtrack by the Russian DJ Same K, known for his progressive house tracks written for the biggest international electronic music labels such as Anjunabeats and Armada Music.

Bathroom Stalls & Parking Lots screens at the world famous L.A. Live Regal Cinemas, part of IFS Film Festival, a ten-day festival of independent movies running May 14-25, 2019.





