BASEMENT FOLLY Opens October 3 At Theatre 40

Theatre 40 will present the world remiere engagement of a new comedy, Basement Folly. Written by David Datz. Directed by Carol M. Becker. Produced by David Hunt Stafford. Presented by Theatre 40.

In Basement Folly, a couple ponders what to do when they discover that an unknown person is living in their basement. A normal couple would take swift action. But not these people. They have to discuss it: Call police? Kick the person out, with so many people homeless? Give priority to an old family friend who appears, homeless and needing shelter? What about their adult daughter, who wants a temporary place? What if it's the wife's unstable sister? What's moral? What's safe? And who's down there, anyway? All fodder for the family's greatest talent: bickering.

Playwright David Datz is a writer and actor. Besides Basement Folly, he has written two other full-length stage plays and several short plays. He has also written and self-published a sci-fi novel, Scalies, available at Amazon and other online retailers. As an actor, he has appeared for Theatre 40 in Bus Stop and A Bad Year for Tomatoes, and in twenty-some other stage plays and several TV shows and films.

Carol M. Becker directs. Her previous directing credits include Dismissed; Boy Crazy Psycho Slut; The Christmas Spirit, I Love You Because, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Violet, and more. She is also a writer and actor. She is a graduate of New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Ms. Becker is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).

The cast of Basement Folly includes (in alphabetical order) Kat Kemmet, Matt Landig, Tammy Mora, Michael Robb, Caroline Westheimer.

Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Costume design: Michèle Young. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel. Sound design: Carol M. Becker. Properties: Don Solosan.

What would you do if you suddenly discovered someone living in your basement? David Datz puts a comic spin on the proceedings, so be ready to enjoy some laughs.

Theatre 40, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Opens Monday, October 3, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Runs through Wednesday, October 26. Performances Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays at 8:00, Sundays at 7:00. For more information call (310) 364-3606 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190416®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatre40.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.