BARRYMORE is Running Now Through November 3 Upstairs At The Group Rep

The Group Rep presents BARRYMORE by William Luce, with Robert Benedict as Barrymore, featuring Todd Andrew Ball, directed by Robert Benedict, produced by Todd Andrew Ball.

In this uncensored comedy, we share an evening with legendary actor John Barrymore, who arrives with the intent of recreating his critically acclaimed performance of Richard III, but would rather amuse his audience with whimsical tales about his life. He recalls the triumphs, the struggles, and the scandals that surrounded his career, his loves, and the Barrymore family. Experience the iconic actor in this no holds barred portrait of early Hollywood's number one Bad Boy.

About the Playwright

William Luce (Playwright) was a writer for stage and television, and specialized in one person shows. The Belle of Amherst ran on Broadway and starred Julie Harris as Emily Dickinson, Bronte about Charlotte Bronte, Zelda about Zelda Fitzgerald, and which later became The Last Flapper, Lillian about Lillian Hellman which ran on Broadway and starred Zoe Calwell, Lucifer's Child also ran on Broadway and starred Julie Harris. He wrote the libretto for the opera Gabrielle's Daughter with music by Henry Mollicone. TV Movies include "Lucy and Desi: Before the Laughter", "The Last Days of Patton" which starred George C. Scott and Eva Marie Saint, and "The Woman He Loved" and starred Jane Seymour.

General Admission: $20.00. Seniors & Students with ID: $17.00. Information: www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990.





