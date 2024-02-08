BARBIE THE MOVIE: IN CONCERT is Coming to the Hollywood Bowl

The record-shattering, full-length feature film will be accompanied live by an all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra.
The Los Angeles Philharmonic has unveiled an addition to the Hollywood Bowl 2024 season; Barbie The Movie: In Concert, a live-to-film concert experience on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 8pm.
Dance the night away with the Barbie Land Sinfonietta as Barbie The Movie: In Concert comes to the Hollywood Bowl. The record-shattering, full-length feature film will be accompanied live by an all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra renowned for their musical skill and style. The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is conducted by Tony Award-winner Macy Schmidt. Barbie fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the music of the film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience!
TICKETING Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2024 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates:
Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.
For additional information, please visit: http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/
