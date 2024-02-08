BARBIE THE MOVIE: IN CONCERT is Coming to the Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has unveiled an addition to the Hollywood Bowl 2024 season; Barbie The Movie: In Concert, a live-to-film concert experience on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 8pm.

Dance the night away with the Barbie Land Sinfonietta as Barbie The Movie: In Concert comes to the Hollywood Bowl. The record-shattering, full-length feature film will be accompanied live by an all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra renowned for their musical skill and style. The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is conducted by Tony Award-winner Macy Schmidt. Barbie fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the music of the film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience!

TICKETING Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2024 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates:

New subscriptions currently available

Group sales for select concerts currently available

“Create Your Own” packages available Tuesday, March 19, at 10am

The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single ticket sales on Tuesday, May 7, at 10am

Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/