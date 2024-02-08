BARBIE THE MOVIE: IN CONCERT is Coming to the Hollywood Bowl

The record-shattering, full-length feature film will be accompanied live by an all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 2 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 3 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
REEFER MADNESS: THE MUSICAL Will Return to Los Angeles For a 25th Anniversary Production Photo 4 REEFER MADNESS: THE MUSICAL Will Return to Los Angeles For a 25th Anniversary Production

BARBIE THE MOVIE: IN CONCERT is Coming to the Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has unveiled an addition to the Hollywood Bowl 2024 season; Barbie The Movie: In Concert, a live-to-film concert experience on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 8pm.

Dance the night away with the Barbie Land Sinfonietta as Barbie The Movie: In Concert comes to the Hollywood Bowl. The record-shattering, full-length feature film will be accompanied live by an all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra renowned for their musical skill and style. The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is conducted by Tony Award-winner Macy Schmidt. Barbie fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the music of the film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience!

TICKETING Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2024 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates:

  • New subscriptions currently available
  • Group sales for select concerts currently available
  • “Create Your Own” packages available Tuesday, March 19, at 10am
  • The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single ticket sales on Tuesday, May 7, at 10am

Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
THE BIG FAT BROADWAY SHOW Featuring 20 Performers to be Presented at the El Portal Theatre Photo
THE BIG FAT BROADWAY SHOW Featuring 20 Performers to be Presented at the El Portal Theatre

Broadway to the Rescue goes back to its roots with THE BIG FAT BROADWAY SHOW at the El Portal Theatre. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.

2
Review: CRIMINAL LIVE: TENTH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at United Theatre On Broadway Photo
Review: CRIMINAL LIVE: TENTH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at United Theatre On Broadway

The live show, which celebrates ten years of Judge’s popular podcast Criminal,  was appropriately filled with stories whose hook introductions took many unexpected twists and turns before resolving in ways often contradictory to the well-trodden paths of narrative.

3
Hollywood Bowl Named Outdoor Concert Venue Of The Year At 35th Annual Pollstar Awards Photo
Hollywood Bowl Named Outdoor Concert Venue Of The Year At 35th Annual Pollstar Awards

The Hollywood Bowl was honored last night as the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year (Red Rocks Award) at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

4
RIGHT IN THE EYE Comes to Theatre Raymond Kabbaz Photo
RIGHT IN THE EYE Comes to Theatre Raymond Kabbaz

Right in the Eye (En plein dans l'œil) from composer-scenographer Jean-François Alcoléa, is a unique live concert performed to the silent, fantastical films of George Méliès. On Wednesday, February 28 at 8:00pm, Right in the Eye will be coming to Theatre Raymond Kabbaz for one performance only. 

More Hot Stories For You

Hollywood Bowl Named Outdoor Concert Venue Of The Year At 35th Annual Pollstar AwardsHollywood Bowl Named Outdoor Concert Venue Of The Year At 35th Annual Pollstar Awards
RIGHT IN THE EYE Comes to Theatre Raymond KabbazRIGHT IN THE EYE Comes to Theatre Raymond Kabbaz
The Wayward Artist Announces Season Seven Line Up Featuring THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT And MoreThe Wayward Artist Announces Season Seven Line Up Featuring THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT And More
The Music Center To Become Ultimate Performing Arts Destination Over Four DaysThe Music Center To Become Ultimate Performing Arts Destination Over Four Days

Videos

Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025 Video
Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November Video
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September Video
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune in Los Angeles Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Two Roads Theater (2/02-2/10)Tracker
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: May 7 Beethoven and Schumann in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: May 7 Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
A Faery Hunt Magical Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Magical Adventure
Orcutt Ranch (3/09-3/09)
Hedwig and The Angry Inch in Los Angeles Hedwig and The Angry Inch
Chance Theater at Bette Aiken theater arts Center (1/26-2/25)
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (3/03-3/03)
California Suite in Los Angeles California Suite
The Zephyr Theater (3/01-3/10)
An Extraordinary Ordinary Man in Los Angeles An Extraordinary Ordinary Man
Ruskin Group Theatre (1/20-2/17)
Mystic Pizza in Los Angeles Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You