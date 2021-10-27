Azusa Pacific University Theater to Present Noel Coward's WAITING IN THE WINGS

Azusa Pacific University Theater department will continue the season with Waiting in the Wings. Waiting in the Wings by Noel Cowards runs November 4-7 in the charming amphitheater on East Campus. Noel Coward's tribute to theater is set in a retirement home for actresses and former stars. Although jealousies take root among the residents of the home, a tragedy forces them to come together. This is a story that is wise, warm and crafted, with Coward's hallmark comedy and banter.

The production is led by guest director, Linda Kerns. While Linda is making her directing debut at APU, her extensive directing and acting credits include: The Spitfire Grill and The Goodbye Girl for MTG, Pride and Prejudice, Going to St. Ives, The Traveling Lady (LA Times Critics' Pick), And Then There Were None (both Ovation Recommended), all for The Actors Co-op. As an actor: Broadway-NINE (original cast), Big River. National Tours of Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast (LA), Wicked (LA). Into the Woods (LA WEEKLY AWARD). Titanic (the Movie), Voice Actor: Mulan, Avatar, Enchanted. Adjunct Professor UCLA, Ray Bolger Musical Theater Program.

Professor Christopher Keene will design the sets, Gavan Wyrick will design the lighting, Andrew Nagy will design the sound and Beckette Ogden will design the costumes.

Theater Arts Dept. Chair, Jill Lincoln, explained "The lights went dark for APU at the beginning of the pandemic. Audiences and artists across the nation did not engage in the timeless ritual of live storytelling for over a year. May we allow ourselves to come together as a community through this season's stories and be grateful for the opportunity to share sacred space together once again."

The 2021-22 Season will continue in the Spring Semester with Sarah Ruhl's adaptation of Chekov's The Three Sisters, A One Act Festival and the blockbuster musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast. An original short film called Super Hero Complex will also be included in the season.

The plays and musicals are produced through a program of rigorous training. The Department of Theater Arts prepares outstanding, innovative, and influential artists in an ever-growing and multi-faceted performing arts profession.

Waiting in the WIngs will be presented on the East Campus of Azusa Pacific University in the Wynn Amphitheater, November 4-7 at 7:30pm. Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets and low lawn chairs to participate in the event. Tickets are $19 and $16 for Seniors, Students and Alumni. To purchase season or single tickets, visit apu.edu/theater or call 626/815-5494.