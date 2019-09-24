Avenue Of The Arts Costa Mesa, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Presents Check For $100,000 To Pacific Symphony

Avenue of the Arts Hotel executives Paul Sanford, CEO and asset manager for Wincome Hospitality, and Nicholas Price, general manager, joined Pacific Symphony President John E. Forsyte in front of the orchestra's concert venue, the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, to celebrate the continued partnership between the two organizations.

As an arts-inspired and design-forward hotel entrenched in the local community, Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel is proud to support the Pacific Symphony as the official hotel of the orchestra, providing luxurious accommodations, world-class service, and inventive culinary creations for the orchestra's guest artists and concert-goers. The hotel is ideally located in the Theater and Arts district close to fashion-hub South Coast Plaza and across the street from the Symphony's concert hall, making it a premiere choice for pre- and post-concert dining and socializing.

Paul Sanford along with Nicholas Price presented a check for more than $100,000 to John Forsyte and said, "On behalf of Avenue of the Arts and Wincome Hospitality, we are delighted to make this gift to support Pacific Symphony. We are pleased to join forces with this important cornerstone institution that enriches the cultural horizons of everyone visiting and living in Orange County."

Symphony president Forsyte accepted the check and said, "We would like to thank Avenue of the Arts for their incredibly generous support. This is a partnership made in arts heaven. The hotel's motto, 'Life is an art and we set the stage in signature SoCal Style,' complements Pacific Symphony's world-class artistic excellence and the orchestra's mantra encouraging audiences to 'Live Life Vibrantly.' Our international artists love staying at this fantastic property, the Silver Trumpet is a first-class dining option, and the team provides exemplary service. We cannot recommend this property and the team strongly enough."

Throughout the entire 2019-20 Pacific Symphony concert season, Avenue of the Arts will serve as the orchestra's official hotel.

Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair for 30 seasons, has been the resident orchestra of Orange County's Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for more than a decade. Founded in 1978, the Symphony is the largest-budgeted orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is not only a fixture of musical life in Southern California, but also is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes. In April 2018, Pacific Symphony made its debut at Carnegie Hall, where it was invited to perform as part of a yearlong celebration of composer Philip Glass' 80th birthday. The following month, the Symphony toured five cities in China, and in June the orchestra's performance of Peter Boyer's "Ellis Island" was broadcast nationally on PBS "Great Performances." In Orange County, the orchestra presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and a rich array of education and community engagement programs, reaching more than 300,000 residents of all ages.

The Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country's five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras. The Symphony's education and community engagement activities have also been recognized by the League, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information about Pacific Symphony, visit PacificSymphony.org.





