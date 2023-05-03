Australia's CHERRY Comes To The Hollywood Fringe

Sour Cherry Productions is thrilled to present Cherry, a hilarious and touching show from Australia. After sold out performances in Sydney, Melbourne and across the continent, this Tour Ready Award Winner is excited to bring the love of Katy Perry to the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Through the classic songs of Katy Perry, Cherry hilariously and insightfully celebrates the power of music to transform and enlighten in this one woman's thank you card to her idol. Cherry runs from June 4th through June 24th at the Asylum Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

It's 2008 and 13 year old Sarah is watching MTV when Katy Perry's I Kissed A Girl comes on and her obsession with Katy begins. On a cloud of cotton candy, Cherry takes you on an intimate, bubblegum, pop journey from fangirl Sarah's awkward teenager years, to discovering the power of Katy Perry's music, to ultimately becoming a confident, bisexual woman, and on the way invites each one of us to embrace who we fully are. Cherry hilariously and insightfully celebrates the power of music to transform and enlighten in this one-woman's thank you card to her idol.

Playwright/performer Sarah Carroll (she/they) is a Pasifika/Australian queer writer, performer and producer working on Dharug Land (Western Sydney). In 2022, Sarah debuted their sold-out one woman show Cherry (KXT Bakehouse) which went on to win the Sydney Fringe Festival Tour Ready Award and NIDA Best Emerging Actor Award and have an encore season at Everything but The Kitchen Sink Festival (Flight Path Theatre) and Melbourne Fringe. Sarah performed in the Originate ensemble at Q Theatre (dir. Shy Magsalin) and participated in AFTRS Talent Camp and Midsumma Pathways (mentored by cabaret artist Victoria Falconer). They were also selected by Antipodes Theatre to develop a new theatrical work Sorry Not Sorry with Marissa Saroca as well as debuting their second show Unkissed as part of Shopfront Western Sydney ArtsLab to rave reviews. Currently, Sarah is involved with The Writing Zone as part of Western Sydney University Writing and Society Research Centre and an outreach coordinator/producer for Fruitbox Theatre.

Sound Designer Marissa Saroca (she/they) is a singer/musician/actor with an extensive recording, song writing, coaching, and live performance career. They have released two original albums and was on Team Lea (Salonga) on the first season of The Voice of the Philippines. Marissa recently took up her first musical director position with Passing Strange (Antipodes Theatre Co) and now adds Sound Design to her bow with Cherry. Acting highlights: Lizzie (Hayes Theatre, Sydney), Seasons Of Love soloist/ Ensemble/Maureen and Joanne cover in Rent (Sydney Opera House), The Arbiter in Chess (Civic Theatre Newcastle). Marissa is an Associate Facilitator for Stage a Change, on the leadership team of Musicians Australia (MEAA), and the People of Cabaret Directory panel. Always Was, Always Will Be, Aboriginal Land.

Raised in Dural, NSW, land of the Dharug people, production manager/performer Mollie Webb (she/her) has had a passion for the arts from a very young age. She was accepted into her dream drama school, Actors Centre Australia, at age 18, graduating with a BA in Performing Arts (Stage and Screen) in 2021. Highlights from her studies includes training under the Suzuki method and discovering her love for clowning. Since graduating, Mollie has continued to follow her drive to tell people's stories, focusing on being a part of work that is innovative in its medium and greatly relevant in its impact. She has worked on several projects, both as an actor and creative, including: Actor in Originate: Chorus (Q Theatre), Actor in Tough Titties (Factory Theatre x Sydney Comedy Festival), Stage Manager for How To Defend Yourself (Outhouse Theatre Company x Red Line Productions), Production Manager for One Hour No Oil (kwento x KXT) and Production Manager for The Life Cycle of Blanco (National Theatre of Parramatta) and Assistant Director for Girl Band (New Ghost Theatre Company x National Theatre of Parramatta). Mollie is greatly looking forward to the stories to be told in 2023 as a performer, creative and avid spectator..

Co-writer and Dramaturg Nadia Townsend has been working as an actress in Australia and internationally for the last 17 years and more recently has become a much in demand dramaturg for film and television projects. Nadia first trained with Atlantic Theatre Co in NYC then set up her own theatre company, producing independent theatre in Sydney. She got her first TV gig on an ABC Ben Gannon production where she met long time mentor Nico Lathouris. Nadia continues to train at the Roy Hart school of voice in France and with movement improvisor Tony Osborne. Nadia has trained with US practitioners Ivana Chubbuck, Larry Moss, Ellen Burstyn. Nadia is a co-founder of Turtle Lab a Melbourne based performance laboratory.Nadia completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Performance Creation (Directing) in 2008. Her credits as Dramaturg are Love Child, Brock, Secret Daughter (Ch7), Soul Mates (ABC), Ready for This (Winner ACCTA & Logie Nominated), Ghost Bull (Winner, MIFF, SFF), Northkids and Assistant Dramaturg on Mad Max 4 Fury Road. Her most recent theatrical productions have been Helter Sketler by Neil LaBute and a one-woman performance piece Ulrike Meinhof Sings by Christopher Barnett. Nadia has been part of the main cast in television shows such as City Homicide, Fireflies, Headland, Headstart. Her film roles include, Knowing, Zombie Monologues, Puppy, Concealed and Danny Deckchair.

Single tickets are priced at $12 and available online or at Kansas Room box office 30 minutes before each performance. Click Here