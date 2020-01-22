Australian Cabaret Star Michael Griffiths Brings Two Shows To Catalina Jazz Club

Australian cabaret sensation Michael Griffiths returns to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood with two shows in February it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina - In Vogue: Songs by Madonna on Monday, February 10, at 8:30pm, and Cole: A Tribute to Cole Porter on Tuesday, February 18, at 8:30pm.

Michael Griffiths is a singer, pianist, actor, composer, and musical arranger. He was nominated for a Green Room Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Bob Crewe in Jersey Boys. Griffiths has also appeared in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, We Will Rock You!, Shout! and he was in the original workshop of the Australian musical Prodigal. His acclaimed solo cabaret shows In Vogue: Songs by Madonna, Sweet Dreams: Songs by Annie Lennox , and Adolescent and Cole have received critical and audience acclaim in every cabaret festival from Australia to New York, Auckland, Edinburgh, Hong Kong, and London. Griffiths won the Best Cabaret at Adelaide Fringe Award in 2014 and the Best Cabaret Weekly Award in 2015.

In Vogue: Griffiths is Madonna. No accent, costume, or wig. Just 'Madge' leading the audience on a journey through her tough life and tender songs. Strike a pose, get into the groove, and express yourself as Madonna opens her heart. Written and directed by Helpmann Award-winner Dean Bryant

Cole: Griffiths explores the colorful life and timeless songs of Cole Porter including You're the Top, It's De-Lovely, Let's Do It, Night and Day, and many more. Written by Ann Goldsworthy, the show explores Porter's hedonism, grave misfortune, enduring love, and a legacy that sparkles with wit and wisdom. It premiered at the 2015 Adelaide Cabaret Festival and was the top-rated cabaret show at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe.





