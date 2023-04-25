Audition for MARY POPPINS at Orange County's Rose Center Theater

The Rose Center Theater, Orange County's Premier Civic Performing Arts Venue, will hold auditions for the Broadway hit musical, Mary Poppins. Don't miss this chance to be part of one of the most magical live theater productions this summer!

The magical story of Mary Poppins is a beloved classic that has captivated audiences of all ages for generations. This enchanting Broadway musical, presented by the Rose Center Theater, is full of unforgettable songs and stunning choreography that will leave audiences spellbound.

The Rose Center Theater is seeking performers to bring this beloved story to life on stage. Auditions will be held on Tuesday May 2 from 7pm-10pm and Saturday May 6 at 5pm at the Rose Center Theater, located at 14140 All American Way in Westminster, CA.

Performers of all races , ethnicities, physical abilities, gender identities, religion, diverse viewpoints, and experience levels are encouraged to audition. Those auditioning should prepare 32 bars of a Musical Theater song, and bring a headshot and resume to the audition.

According to Director & Musical Director, Tim Nelson, "We are excited to bring this Broadway hit musical to the Orange County Performing Arts community, and we are looking for talented performers who can help us create an unforgettable experience for our audiences."

If you'd like to be part of one of the most magical live theater events of the sumer, don't miss your chance to audition for Mary Poppins at the Rose Center Theater. Visit https://www.rosecentertheater.com/auditions-mary-poppins-rct for more information and to sign up for an audition time slot.