Audition Master Class with WICKED's Jackie Burns and Chandra Lee Schwartz Comes to LA

Want to know what it takes to make it on Broadway? Jackie Burns and Chandra Lee Schwartz, stars of the long-running hit musical WICKED, have announced that they will host an audition master class on Sunday, September 22nd in Los Angeles. This is your chance to learn from the pros! The class will take place at Screenland Studios (10501 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601) from 1:00-4:00 pm and is open to all ages.

"We are so excited to teach this class and are both passionate about helping artists feel empowered, confident and open while they audition. We are hoping to do more of these types of classes in the future."

To register, please visit the link HERE. The cost of the class is $180. If you're interested in auditing, please email: jackieburnsmasterclass@gmail.com.

Jackie Burns recently concluded another year with the Broadway company of WICKED, where she holds the title of Broadway's longest running Elphaba. She starred in the national tour if IF/THEN where she received rave reviews for her performance and was also a part of the original Broadway company. Other credits include the Tony Award ® -winning revival of HAIR (original Broadway company member) and ROCK OF AGES (original Off-Broadway company member). Regional: GREASE, MAN OF LA MANCHA, and many more. Film: Set it Up, The Magnificent Meyersons. @jackieburnsnyc

Chandra Lee Schwartz, a San Diego native, is best known for portraying the role of Glinda in WICKED on Broadway and on Tour. She made her Broadway debut in GYPSY with Bernadette Peters (Agnus, u/s June). She was also in the Broadway cast of HAIRSPRAY (Louanne) and played the role of Penny on the National Tour and in Las Vegas. Other: National Tour of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL (Sharpay). TV: Comedy Bang Bang, Crowded, and national commercials for Verizon & Intel. She has been teaching musical theatre at AMDA LA since 2013.





