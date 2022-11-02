Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Audacy's 'KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas' Returns To Los Angeles Next Month

The 30th installment of this alternative rock show will feature performances by Imagine Dragons, The Black Keys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more!

Nov. 02, 2022  

Audacy has announced the return of "KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas, December 10 at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA. The 30th installment of this alternative rock show will feature performances by Imagine Dragons, The Black Keys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Death Cab for Cutie, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud, Måneskin, The Interrupters and Wet Leg. The show will benefit two local organizations dedicated to supporting local youth education - Para Los Niños and Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center.

"When Kevin Weatherly returned earlier this year, one of our main priorities was to put this iconic event back on the calendar," said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy Southern California. "Since the inception of Acoustic, Kevin has been the driving force behind its unparalleled success."

"We're thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of 'Almost Acoustic Christmas," said Kevin Weatherly, Senior Vice President of Programming, KROQ." "For over three decades, this event has embodied the very essence of what KROQ means to Southern California and we can't wait to celebrate with our listeners once again at the Forum."

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 11 at 12:00 p.m. PT via ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit kroq.com/xmas.

Founded in 1980 in Skid Row, Los Angeles, Para Los Niños fosters pathways to success through excellence in education, powerful families, and strong communities for children and youth to thrive.

Through free after-school and low-cost summer programs, the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center in Los Angeles revitalizes and empowers communities in crisis by providing a safe, nurturing environment committed to good citizenship and academic excellence.

Audacy is committed to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. "KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas" is a part of Audacy Serves, the Company's social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together for good. Audacy unites with its listeners and brands to support sound communities through several pillars of impact: mental health and anti-bullying, veterans and service members, children's health, the environment, civic education, and diversity, equity and inclusion.



