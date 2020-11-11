Ate9 Takes Dance from Stage to Screen With Two New Films

The debut film was adapted from the stage version of “a blind LAdy, the second, “An Apology,” is a brand-new piece written and choreographed by Danielle Agami.

Ate9 Artistic Director Danielle Agami announced that she is taking her company's dynamic stage performances to the screen starting with the production of two new films based on original dance works.

With the goal of building a library of short films throughout 2020-2021, two films are currently in post production. The debut film was adapted from the stage version of "a blind LAdy," which premiered at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in February of 2019; the second, "An Apology," is a brand-new piece written and choreographed by Agami. Co-writers include Collin Del Cuore and Nadav Heyman. Ate9 dancers featured in both films include Agami, Paige Amicon, Christopher Hahn, Cacia LaCount, Jordan Lovestrand, Jobel Medina, Montay Romero, Evan Sagadencky, Issac Spector, and Santiago Villareal.

Directed and edited by Diego Hurtado De Mendoza ("Branding Kosovo", "Welcome to Beirut" and "The People's Fighters"), "a blind LAdy" is a provocative look at the insecurities and absurdities of living in Los Angeles. The film explores the tensions that exist between genders and races, as well as the edges of beauty and effort. "a blind LAdy" also features costumes by renowned Italian stylist Michela Muratori.

"An Apology," directed by Collin Del Cuore, explores a society broken by a pandemic. With actor/filmmaker Nadav Heyman featured as The Narrator, the film delves into our collective isolation and the need for human contact. It will highlight the spiritual sacrifices due in part to COVID-19, while at the same time show how we cling to damaging ideals dictated by modern society. The soundtrack includes original score and cello performance by Isaiah Gage.

The two projects mark Ate9's first foray into film. "With entire seasons at top venues cancelled in the wake of our current global environment, we have had to pivot," Agami said. "I am thankful we are extremely good at adapting to change and have always been open to new and meaningful ways to evolve our art. We have fully embraced filmmaking as an exciting new way to distribute our work and we're eager to expand our artistic footprint through the camera lens."

"a blind LAdy" trailer below!

More on the stage production of a blind LAdy:

https://www.ate9dancecompany.com/a-blind-A.html

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You