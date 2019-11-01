Aspen Santa Fe Ballet's Presents THE NUTCRACKER

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet returns to The Soraya this holiday season with three performances of the classic ballet, The Nutcracker, on December 7 & 8. With Tchaikovsky's original music, this storybook production, choreographed by ASFB executive director Jean-Phillippe Malaty and artistic director Tom Mossbrucker, is set in the Victorian era, beginning with the resplendent party and concluding with the fantastical scenes in the second act centered around a bright and colorful carousel.



Aspen Santa Fe Ballet's exquisite dancers perform the leading roles, showing off their classical training. Over 70 children from Los Angeles Youth Ballet and students from USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance will round out the cast. Adding to the excitement, the traditional Russian, Spanish, and Chinese pieces will feature performers from around the globe who bring their traditional and authentic dances. Almost 100 performers are on stage for this production.



The Saturday night performance will feature Joffrey Ballet company members Jeraldine Mendoza and Dylan Gutierrez, a Los Angeles native.



Tickets start at $49 for all performances of The Nutcracker and are currently on sale at The Soraya, (818) 677-3000 and at TheSoraya.org.



"Our partnership with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet over the last five years has been extraordinary," says The Soraya's Executive Director, Thor Steingraber. "From performances with renowned pianist Joyce Yang to pieces from some of the world's most exciting choreographers like Jorma Elo and Jiří Kylián - Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has an incredible repertoire. Their production of The Nutcracker has been a staple in Aspen and Santa Fe for 23 years and we are so lucky to have its Los Angeles premiere at The Soraya."



ASFB's dancers are unmatched in their athleticism and technique, thanks to a rigorous, year-round schedule of training and touring, including engagements at The Joyce Theater, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and the Kennedy Center. Their production of The Nutcracker is a signature piece, now in its 23rd season, coming to Los Angeles for the first time in December.



