Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Lead First of Five Free EventsÂ Opening theÂ Soraya 2021-22Â Season!Â
Reopening The Soraya is more than lighting the lights and unlocking the doors. It's an invitation to open your hearts, minds, eyes, and ears.
The Soraya celebrates both its 10th Anniversary and Opening Night of the 2021-22 Season with a free performance-Grammy Award winner Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra performing his cross-border collaboration Fandango at the Wall.
"It's a delight to welcome back Arturo O'Farrill and his ensemble to The Soraya for this special Opening Night performance which is a most welcome gift to our loyal audiences," said Thor Steingraber, Artistic and Executive Director of The Soraya. "Fandango at The Wall offers a powerful statement about music as the transcendent and unifying force in the world and continues to bring together people in celebration of music without borders. I can't imagine a better way to celebrate our reopening."
This Season, audiences will have the opportunity to deepen their engagement with The Soraya by purchasing Memberships starting at just $10 per month which ensures a variety of ticketing, discount, and special events benefits throughout the year. The Soraya offers a home where diverse artists and audiences gather and create a thriving performing arts center that uplifts the spirits and forges a future for the greater LA community.
The 2021-22 Season marks the 10th Anniversary for the celebrated Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) located on the vibrant and diverse campus of California State University in the heart of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Under the leadership of Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber, The Soraya continues its vigorous commitment to innovating, exceling, and amplifying access by offering a wide variety of performances that reflect LA's many distinctive communities and featuring new and original work from the Los Angeles region as well as artists from around the world. In 2020, The Soraya's online programs garnered attention from around the globe and from media such as The New York Times. After enduring a year without live performances, the 2021-22 season will offer a joy-filled reunion featuring a vibrant program of nearly 50 classical and popular music, dance, theater, family, and international events that will further establish The Soraya as one of the top arts companies in Southern California that uplifts and inspires its audiences. The Soraya's 10th anniversary gift to the community - five FREE concerts including the long-awaited Opening Night, a victory lap from conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, and ALL holiday programming including two performances of Nochebuena. Members at any level secure guaranteed seating to all Free concerts. Non-member reservations (limit 4 per household) will be taken on a first come-first-served basis starting August 24 at thesoraya.org. SAT | OCT 16 | 8PM | FREE
Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Fandango at the Wall
with Special Guests the Villalobos Brothers and the Conga Patria Son Jarocho Collective
In his second appearance at The Soraya, Afro Latin jazz master Arturo O'Farrill and special guests pour their heart and soul into a message of unity and breaking down walls - real and imagined. SAT | NOV 13 | 8PM | FREE
The Colburn Orchestra
Esa-Pekka Salonen, Conductor
Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1
Bruckner Symphony No. 6 SAT | DEC 4 | 3PM | FREE
Disney's FANTASIA Live in Concert
Richard Kaufman, Conductor
Disney's 1940 film in brilliant, restored color, accompanied by the CSUN orchestra conducted by Richard Kaufman FRI | DEC 10 | 8PM | FREE
SAT | DEC 11 | 3PM | FREE
Nochebuena, Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles, and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime CuÃ©ller
In what has become a popular holiday tradition at The Soraya, the lively Nochebuena celebration returns live on stage with favorite Artists that are part of The Soraya family.