Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts For LA Releases 2023 Policy & Advocacy Agenda

The agenda details Arts for LA's four priority policy areas of focus including Resources & Capital, Equitable Arts Education, Creative Jobs, and Affordable Space.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Arts For LA Releases 2023 Policy & Advocacy Agenda

Arts for LA, the leading voice for arts advocacy in Greater Los Angeles, today unveiled its 2023 Arts for LA's Policy and Advocacy Agenda: Building a Thriving Creative Infrastructure, the roadmap for advancing Los Angeles' artistic foundation. While Los Angeles holds stature as one of the premiere creative capitals of the world, the region has yet to fully develop a Creative Infrastructure that can adequately support its thriving creative communities, art institutions, and global impact. The agenda aims to inform, engage and mobilize individuals and organizations to advocate for improved Creative Infrastructure which includes more affordable housing and creative spaces and living wages for arts workers.

"Despite being the top per capita provider of arts in the nation, Los Angeles ranks 259th in government funding allocation. This disparity disproportionately affects BIPOC and low-income communities as well as BIPOC-centered organizations," said Gustavo Herrera, CEO, Arts for LA. "We must work together to dismantle these funding barriers and strengthen our creative infrastructure that will ultimately benefit all of Los Angeles."

The agenda details Arts for LA's four priority policy areas of focus including Resources & Capital, Equitable Arts Education, Creative Jobs, and Affordable Space. These four areas are critical in Arts for LA's mission to build a thriving creative infrastructure that supports arts providers in the Greater Los Angeles Region. The agenda dives into the pressing issues facing the arts community, a process that engaged hundreds of artists, arts workers, arts advocates, and civic leaders from across the region in conversations and surveys to establish the policy priorities for the creative sector.

"Artists have taken notice of the rising costs of housing and the lack of affordable housing and workspace options in Los Angeles which are driving practitioners, arts workers, and arts & culture organizations out of the Los Angeles region," said Amy Aquino, Board President of Arts for LA. "Our agenda will help bring these issues of access to the forefront."
Along with advancing more affordable spaces and increased funding, an equitable arts education is another priority. Arts for LA will focus on the creation of a high-quality, well-resourced, and culturally meaningful arts education system described in the Regional Arts Education Blueprint, funded by Proposition 28. Part of this effort will include leading a coalition of regional arts education stakeholders to ensure equitable implementation of Proposition 28 funded programming.

Arts for LA will also continue its decade-long initiative to create 10,000 living wage arts, culture, and entertainment jobs in the Greater Los Angeles area, aligning with another core area of focus, the Creative Jobs Collective Impact Initiative (CJCII). Launched in 2022, CJCII was developed after COVID-19 exacerbated deep structural inequities within the creative workforce, a lack of racial diversity, low and stagnant wages, and employment insecurity due to chronic undercapitalization of arts & culture organizations.

For the full 2023 Arts for LA's Policy and Advocacy Agenda, please visit the Arts for LA website.



Catalina Museum For Art & History Presents SKIRTING ISSUES: HULA MOVES STATESIDE Photo
Catalina Museum For Art & History Presents SKIRTING ISSUES: HULA MOVES STATESIDE
​​​​​​​Catalina Museum for Art & History will present the exhibition Skirting Issues: Hula Moves Stateside, on view beginning March 18, 2023. Through original artifacts, music, and related ephemera, including historical photographs exploring the Hawaiian craze of the late 1890s to the present.
Pacific Opera Project Announces New Permanent Residence In Highland Park: POP HQ AKA &ldqu Photo
Pacific Opera Project Announces New Permanent Residence In Highland Park: POP HQ AKA “The POPera Shop”
After 12 years of pop-up performances and nomadic operations at locations around Los Angeles, Pacific Opera Project (POP) has a new permanent residence in Highland Park. Located at 125 S. Avenue 57, POP HQ AKA 'The POPera Shop' is next door to (and owned by) one of POP's most beloved venues, The Highland Park Ebell Club, where POP will host two productions per season, in addition to its signature pop-up performances at venues throughout Los Angeles. 
Interview: Rosie Narasaki Is UNRIVALED In Continuing Her Family Tradition Photo
Interview: Rosie Narasaki Is UNRIVALED In Continuing Her Family Tradition
Boston Court world premieres Rosie Narasaki’s Unrivaled beginning March 16, 2023. Boston Court Associate Artistic Director Margaret Shigeko Starbuck directs this co-production with Playwrights’ Arena featuring: David Huynh, Katie Kitani, Cindy Nguyen and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz. Rosie was most gracious in answering a few of my queries.
Final Two Weeks To Catch SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Pasadena Playhouse Photo
Final Two Weeks To Catch SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Pasadena Playhouse
Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim Celebration production of Sunday in the Park with George,  is in its final two weeks, and must close Sunday, March 19. 

More Hot Stories For You


Final Two Weeks To Catch SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Pasadena PlayhouseFinal Two Weeks To Catch SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Pasadena Playhouse
March 7, 2023

Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim Celebration production of Sunday in the Park with George,  is in its final two weeks, and must close Sunday, March 19. 
SPEED BUMP The Play Moves Indoors At LA Dance ProjectSPEED BUMP The Play Moves Indoors At LA Dance Project
March 7, 2023

SPEED BUMP heads indoors April 21 or 22 for a limited engagement at the renowned LA Dance Project.
Theatre Palisades Presents RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Opening March 31Theatre Palisades Presents RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Opening March 31
March 7, 2023

After opening its season with the critically acclaimed production of drama, 'Other Desert Cities,' Theatre Palisades will be amusing its audience with the laugh out loud English farce, 'Run For Your Wife' by Ray Cooney.
GIFTED Comes To The Loft Ensemble This WeekGIFTED Comes To The Loft Ensemble This Week
March 7, 2023

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, Gifted by Bob DeRosa. Directed by Jennier DeRosa & Sarah Nilsen, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Biniyam Abreha, Antwan Alexander II, Lemon Baardsen, Isaac Deakyne, John Goodwin, Jay Hoshina, April Littlejohn, Ignacio Navarro, Jazmine Nichelle, Danielle Ozymandias, Bree Pavey, Benjamin Rawls, Madylin Sweeten, and Nate Thurman.
SkyPilot's One-Act Festival ReturnsSkyPilot's One-Act Festival Returns
March 7, 2023

Last autumn, the acclaimed SkyPilot Theatre Company sought submissions for its annual One Act Festival. After receiving a record number of plays, seven outstanding works were chosen and will be presented over two weekends, March 23rd through March 26th and March 30th through April 2nd, at Studio/Stage, 520 N Western Ave., Los Angeles.
share