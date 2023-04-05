Applications Now Open For 'A Transparent Musical' Observerships Program

Early-career individuals who identify as trans, nonbinary, or as gender-expansive that are curious about pursuing a career in live theatre are encouraged to apply for Center Theatre Group's Observership program. The Spring 2023 Observership cycle will run from April 11 to May 21, 2023 where the selected individuals will attend weekly rehearsals for the world premiere of "A Transparent Musical" playing at the Mark Taper Forum May 20 to June 25, 2023.

Over the course of the program, a small group of selected observers will learn what goes on in a professional rehearsal room, guided by a teaching artist. Then, the group will spend time in rehearsals, observing the process at several different phases. At the end of the Observership, each participant will provide written feedback about the production to the "A Transparent Musical" creative team. Those interested in learning more or applying should visit centertheatregroup.org/observership. The deadline for applications is Monday, April 10, 2023.

"At Center Theatre Group our Observership program meets our value of nurturing a lifelong passion for theatre in our current and future generations," said Center Theatre Group Creative Workforce Initiatives Director Nico Rosario. "This program allows us to bring in new and emerging artists as we center human connection through collaboration, inclusion, and imagination, united in the power of storytelling."

Each rehearsal observation session will be up to six hours, which includes time in the rehearsal room, and preparation, as well as discussion and reflection outside the rehearsal room. In addition to the rehearsal observations, there will be two cadre meetings with a teaching artist at the beginning and conclusion of the Observership. This Observership program is a paid educational opportunity with a stipend of $700 for approximately 45 program hours.

Center Theatre Group's Observership program is made possible in part by the California Arts Council and the David Bohnett Foundation.

Established by the State of California in 1976, the California Arts Council is a state agency with a mission of strengthening arts, culture, and creative expression as the tools to cultivate a better California for all. The California Arts Council is California's only public arts grants provider with funding that is accessible to all 58 counties. As a state agency, they support local arts infrastructure and programming statewide through grants, programs, and services.

The David Bohnett Foundation is committed to improving society through social activism. It funds organizations and efforts that improve LGBTQ equality, leadership initiatives, arts, and animal welfare.