Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Applications Now Open For 'A Transparent Musical' Observerships Program

The Spring 2023 Observership cycle will run from April 11 to May 21, 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  
Applications Now Open For 'A Transparent Musical' Observerships Program

Early-career individuals who identify as trans, nonbinary, or as gender-expansive that are curious about pursuing a career in live theatre are encouraged to apply for Center Theatre Group's Observership program. The Spring 2023 Observership cycle will run from April 11 to May 21, 2023 where the selected individuals will attend weekly rehearsals for the world premiere of "A Transparent Musical" playing at the Mark Taper Forum May 20 to June 25, 2023.

Over the course of the program, a small group of selected observers will learn what goes on in a professional rehearsal room, guided by a teaching artist. Then, the group will spend time in rehearsals, observing the process at several different phases. At the end of the Observership, each participant will provide written feedback about the production to the "A Transparent Musical" creative team. Those interested in learning more or applying should visit centertheatregroup.org/observership. The deadline for applications is Monday, April 10, 2023.

"At Center Theatre Group our Observership program meets our value of nurturing a lifelong passion for theatre in our current and future generations," said Center Theatre Group Creative Workforce Initiatives Director Nico Rosario. "This program allows us to bring in new and emerging artists as we center human connection through collaboration, inclusion, and imagination, united in the power of storytelling."

Each rehearsal observation session will be up to six hours, which includes time in the rehearsal room, and preparation, as well as discussion and reflection outside the rehearsal room. In addition to the rehearsal observations, there will be two cadre meetings with a teaching artist at the beginning and conclusion of the Observership. This Observership program is a paid educational opportunity with a stipend of $700 for approximately 45 program hours.

Center Theatre Group's Observership program is made possible in part by the California Arts Council and the David Bohnett Foundation.

Established by the State of California in 1976, the California Arts Council is a state agency with a mission of strengthening arts, culture, and creative expression as the tools to cultivate a better California for all. The California Arts Council is California's only public arts grants provider with funding that is accessible to all 58 counties. As a state agency, they support local arts infrastructure and programming statewide through grants, programs, and services.

The David Bohnett Foundation is committed to improving society through social activism. It funds organizations and efforts that improve LGBTQ equality, leadership initiatives, arts, and animal welfare.



Interview: John Colellas Never BLUE Reuniting With Past Cohorts Photo
Interview: John Colella's Never BLUE Reuniting With Past Cohorts
Next up for Rogue Machine, the world premiere of June Carryl’s Blue opening April 7, 2023 at The Matrix Theatre. Michael Matthews directs the cast of John Colella and Julanne Chidi Hill. John managed to find some time after returning from working out of the country to answer a few of my queries.
Interview: Hershey Felder On His Final Farewell Performances of GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At T Photo
Interview: Hershey Felder On His Final Farewell Performances of GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At The Wallis
In his inimitable artistic style, actor and concert pianist Hershey Felder continues to bring the lives and music of famous composers, including Debussy, Beethoven, Berlin, Bernstein, Gershwin, Chopin, Liszt, Tchaikovsky, and Rachmaninoff, to stages around the world. When I heard he was bringing his final performances of George Gershwin Alone to The Wallis in Beverly Hills this April, I decided to speak with him about the decision to retire his popular production and what his vision for the future holds.
Theatre 360 Presents THE TEMPEST At Sierra Madre Playhouse Photo
Theatre 360 Presents THE TEMPEST At Sierra Madre Playhouse
Join Theatre 360's talented teens as they set sail for Shakespeare's enchanted island! This production is the result of a collaborative process between the students, 360 teaching artist and dramaturg Melissa Booey, and director Elyse Mirto.
Interview: Conchita Belisle Newman Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At The Fable Theatre Compan Photo
Interview: Conchita Belisle Newman Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At The Fable Theatre Company
Merrily We Roll Along is currently running at the Whitefire Theatre through April 30, 2023. I got the chance to pepper Conchita Belisle Newman, the creative force behind The Fable Company, with some queries on her company and Merrily.

More Hot Stories For You


Theatre 360 Presents THE TEMPEST At Sierra Madre PlayhouseTheatre 360 Presents THE TEMPEST At Sierra Madre Playhouse
April 4, 2023

Join Theatre 360's talented teens as they set sail for Shakespeare's enchanted island! This production is the result of a collaborative process between the students, 360 teaching artist and dramaturg Melissa Booey, and director Elyse Mirto.
The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center Presents a Tribute to Barbara Morrison - Featuring Women of JazzThe Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center Presents a Tribute to Barbara Morrison - Featuring Women of Jazz
April 4, 2023

​The United Nations declared International Jazz Day in 2011 “to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people from all corners of the globe.” Every year, it is commemorated on April 30th, and people celebrate around the world. 
BroadStage Presents Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw and ShodekehBroadStage Presents Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw and Shodekeh
April 4, 2023

The brilliant multi-genre quartet, Sō Percussion, joins forces with two preeminent collaborators to present a mesmerizing evening of new music.
Kathy Jones Will Be Honored For Lifetime Achievement At 15th Annual Art Star AwardsKathy Jones Will Be Honored For Lifetime Achievement At 15th Annual Art Star Awards
April 4, 2023

 The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance has announced that Laguna Beach artist Kathy Jones will be the honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th Annual Art Star Awards to be held on Friday, April 28 at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach at 5:30 p.m.
CAP UCLA Presents Double Bill Of Los Angeles Artists Perla Batalla & QuetzalCAP UCLA Presents Double Bill Of Los Angeles Artists Perla Batalla & Quetzal
April 4, 2023

​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents two essential voices of Los Angeles, the spellbinding singer-songwriter Perla Batalla and the wildly innovative East LA Chicano rock group, Quetzal in Royce Hall on Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm.
share