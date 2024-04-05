Anthony Turpel, Colin McCalla & More to Lead DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD in LA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast has been set for a new version of Bert V. Royal's Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead, playing a limited run at The Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, CA, June 7-23. Directed by Ryan Warren (Generation Me), this production will feature an updated script from Royal (Easy A, Netflix's Cruel Summer), which reimagines characters from the popular Peanuts comic strip as degenerate teenagers.

The cast of Dog Sees God will include Anthony Turpel (Hulu's Love, Victor), Colin McCalla (Tyler Perry's Ruthless), Marcus Wells (Generation Me), Natalie Bourgeois (Pretty Woman), Mateo Gonzales, Addyson Bell, Isabella Coben, Ellee Jo Trowbridge, Ted Guzman, Jacob Martinez, Fatemeh Mehraban, & Emma Lord. The production team includes scenic designer Antonio Troy Ferron, costume designer Jacqueline Mietus-Law, casting director Zachary Spiegel, CSA, intimacy coordinator Lauren Shields, production stage manager Amanda Rae Hall, technical director Logan Moisey, production assistant Cooper Davey, and is produced by JP Carlsen and Second Wind Entertainment.

When CB's dog dies, he begins to question the existence of an afterlife. His best friend is too burnt out to provide any coherent speculation; his sister has gone goth; his ex-girlfriend has recently been institutionalized; and his other friends are too inebriated to give him any sort of solace. But a chance meeting with an artistic kid, the target of this group's torment, offers CB a peace of mind and means to rebel against his predictable, doormat personality.

Dog Sees God plays June 07-23 at The Hudson MainStage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.secondwindent.com