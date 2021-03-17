Antaeus Theatre Company Presents THE ZIP CODE PLAYS Season Two

Antaeus Theatre Company is gearing up for Season Two of The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles with six original audio plays, each set in a different Southland zip code. Season Two is set to launch May 20.



The new season will feature original short plays set in Echo Park (90026), West Hollywood (90069), Inglewood (90303), Pacoima (91331), North Hollywood (91601) and Monterey Park (91754).



Season Two will be artistically as well as geographically diverse, delivering a mix of history, drama and comedy. Audio producer, sound designer and foley artist Jeff Gardner is back at the helm. Two-time Audiofile Award-winner Ramón de Ocampo returns as season host, and the series will once again feature original music composed by Ellen Mandel. Diego Tapia is the audio editor and Taylor Anne Cullen is the production stage manager.



The Los Angeles Times called Season One, with plays set in South Central (90011), Downtown (90012), Westwood (90024), Pacific Palisades (90272), Santa Monica (90403) and Sun Valley (91352), "a whistle-stop tour of the weirder corners of our diverse metropolis... quick and fun and surprising, and the production quality is exceptional." The LA Weekly found it "enchanting and original... deliver[s] Los Angeles to your laptop." And Splash Magazines wrote, "as informative as it is entertaining... tell[s] some little-known tales of Los Angeles' different neighborhoods."



Season One remains available for listening at www.antaeus.org and wherever podcasts are available. Season Two will be available beginning Thursday, May 20.



For more information about The Zip Code Plays and other Antaeus events, go to www.antaeus.org.