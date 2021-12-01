Ann-Margret And Bobby Rydell To Appear At BYE BYE BIRDIE Screening At The Montalban

Cinelounge Theatres and Cleopatra Records will present a special screening of the classic hit musical Bye Bye Birdie at The Montalban, 1615 N. Vine St., Hollywood, CA 90028 on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Two of the film's stars, Ann-Margret and Bobby Rydell, are scheduled to appear in person and participate in a Q&A after the movie.

Bye Bye Birdie. Comedy/Musical. Directed by George Sidney. Book by Michael Stewart and Irving Brecher. Music by Charles Strouse. Lyrics by Lee Adams. Produced by George Sidney and Fred Kohlmar. From Columbia Pictures. (Color, 1963, USA, 112 minutes, rated Approved) Starring Ann Margret, Bobby Rydell, Janet Leigh, Dick Van Dyke, Maureen Stapleton, Paul Lynde, Jesse Pearson, Ed Sullivan. Conrad Birdie is the biggest rock & roll star of the 60's ever to be drafted. Aspiring chemist and song writer Albert is convinced he can make his fortune and marry his girlfriend Rosie if he gets Conrad on the Ed Sullivan show to kiss a high school girl goodbye. Albert's mother will do anything to break him up with Rosie. Kim and Hugo, the high school steadies, live in Sweet Apple, Ohio where most of the action takes place.

Ann-Margret's legendary career continues to this day, as she continues to record, and also continues to act on screen and on television. She is the winner of an Emmy Award and several Golden Globes.

Bobby Rydell, a major rock star and teen idol in the 1960s, with a string of chart-topping hits, has gone on to be an enduringly popular figure on the nightclub and concert circuits.

Bonus: Fans will be treated to a sneak preview of a few songs from Ann-Margret's upcoming brand-new studio album from Cleopatra Records, Born to Be Wild. The album features Bobby Rydell as a guest artist, along with many other legendary recording artists.

Limited, special "Meet and Greet" ticket packages are available for an intimate, reserved seating section of Hollywood's historic Montalban Theatre.

If you love classic Hollywood or classic rock, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event, your only opportunity to see these two stars together LIVE!

For tickets, go to http://cineloungehollywood.com